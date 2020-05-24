Benjamin Netanyahu is on trial for corruption charges in Jerusalem

In the most serious case, prosecutors say Netanyahu is accused of developing regulatory interests worth over 1 billion shekels (more than $ 283 million) in favor of a telecommunication company controlled by a millionaire friend. Instead, Netanyahu obtained favorable coverage from a news site, also affecting his choice of words and stories, prosecutors allege.

Sunday operations were completed within an hour because they were mostly procedural.

“I read the indictment and I understand its content,” Netanyahu told the court.

He did not enter a plea, but he repeatedly declared his innocence.

Before taking his place in the courtroom, he made a statement with senior members of his Likud party standing behind him.

He described his convictions as “sewing” – an attempt by the liberal and media elite of Israel to dismantle him and his right-wing alliance.

Netanyahu said the media was only looking to film him sitting on the bench in court, and Netanyahu said he would ask the court to direct the entire investigation.

“I’m here as your prime minister, straight up and proud,” he said to those looking at the house. “When people are exposed to the whole truth, cases are broken.”

Participants in the small district courtroom also wore masks as they spoke. Netanyahu was standing as the three judges entered. According to a previous agreement on court procedures, he only sat down after the cameramen left the room.

In discussions about the timetable, defense attorney Micha Fettmann said he was new to the team and needed time to read everything, which would take three months for prosecutor Lieut Ben-Ari Shwe.

Fettman pleaded with Netanyahu, along with the wives of two businessmen and businessmen, to attend every court meeting, particularly due process hearings, and the prosecution did not oppose the move.

Proceedings were postponed until July 19, months before the prosecution opened.

Under Israeli law, Netanyahu is not required to resign because of the indictment. Instead, he would have to resign if found guilty, and that punishment would be upheld by the appeal process.

In a tweet sent to the end of the court session, Netanyahu’s key coalition ally Benny Gantz wrote that Netanyahu was acquitted until proven guilty and expressed confidence that the legal system would give the prime minister a fair trial.

Israel’s new alternative prime minister, Gantz, has previously campaigned as a prime minister who has never sat in the same government in three elections.

“My colleagues and I would like to reiterate that we fully trust our legal system and law enforcement.