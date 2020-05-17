‘Best in Show’ and ‘Modern Family’ comedy star Fred Willard has died

The star died peacefully “at the age of 86” on Friday, his daughter Hope Mulberger confirmed to CNN.
“He was moving to the end, working and making us happy. We loved him so much! We will miss him forever,” Mulberger said.
His death occurred in 2018, at the age of 71, almost two years after his wife of 50 years, Mary Willard.
The four-time Emmy nominee who grew up in Ohio, spread her joy through her talents in making people laugh. His works include “A Mighty Wind” and “Waiting for Goffman”, as well as Broadway productions such as Jules Pfeiffer’s “Little Murders,” Dan Greenberg’s “Arf and the Great Airplane Snatch” and Mary Willard’s “Elvis and Juliet.” . “
In an interview with Todd’s Friend of 2006 New Yorker magazine
Willard explained his understanding of death, “If it were on me, nothing would change. No one would die.”
Honoring Willard
Willard’s many talented actors, filmmakers and comedians have paid tribute to the late actor on social media.
“One of my favorite lines in a movie is the Fred Willard Best in Show, after a naughty dog went after a judge:” He went along with her like he did with ham. “This guy’s so clever and he’s so tall. He pops up flicks and TV shows. RIP, Funny Man!” Filmmaker Kevin Smith Said on Twitter.
“There is no sweet or humorous person. We are very fortunate to have known Fred Willard and will miss many of his visits,” said Jimmy Kimmel Tweeted
. Willard appeared on Kimmel’s midnight talk show after the death of his wife.
“Fred Willard is the funniest guy I’ve ever worked with. He’s a sweet, wonderful guy,” said fellow comedian Steve Carell as a tribute Twitter
.
“How fortunate we all are to enjoy Fred Willard presents. He is now with his missing Mary. Thanks to a deep belly, Mr. Willard laughs,” actress Jamie Lee Curtis Tweeted
.
CNN’s Artemis Moshtagian contributed to this report.
