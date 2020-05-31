In a week-long series, The Post looks at alternative facts at the New York Games. Today’s edition saw whether the Giants would win a second consecutive bowl in 2008 if wide receiver Placico Burress didn’t fire himself. Here are some more giant giants from the last 30 years:

What if Bill Belichick succeeded Bill Parcells in 1991?

Parcels depart in May following the Super Bowl-winning 1990 season. But before that, GM George Young Ray Handley, the running backs coach and clock-management guy, on Belichick, the defensive coordinator, said Young felt very cursed and a little weird. Belichick departed in February, selected Handley as the head coach, and the rest is the giants’ history. Belichick seems to have had some success, it seems.

What if Eli Manning-Phillip Rivers Draft-Day Trade Never Happened?

GM Ernie Akorsi liked Manning, Ben really liked Ruthlisberger and was not interested in creating rivers. A little more than the 15-minute clock assigned to San Diego, the Chargers GM A.J. with the No. 1-overall pick. Smith called Akorsi and asked him, “Do you want Eli? Link,” Smith insisted on the OC Womanora as part of the package. Smith wanted the reverse, and Manning has already said he doesn’t want to play in San Diego. The deal was made and by the time the league was called into office. The Chargers took over Manning, took the reverse of the No. 4 Giants and then switched players.

What if Hakeem Nicks wasn’t injured in Week 2 of 2012?

It’s hard to believe that the Knicks are just 32 years old right now. He compiled 155 receptions for 2,244 yards and 18 touchdowns over a two-year span and was a central figure in the Super Bowl XLVI run. He injured his left knee in the win over Tampa Bay, and although he only missed the next three games, he was never the same. If the Knicks are healthy and productive, the Giants will have Odell Beckham Jr. ranked No. 12 in the 2014 draft. They were probably guard Jack Martin (taken 16th by the Cowboys) or, the 13th-ranked player by the Rams: defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Submit your Giants questions here to answer in an upcoming post mailbag

What if Tom Coughlin doesn’t become more player friendly after the 2006 season?

Coglin was sacked after the Giants finished 2-6 8-8 in the second half of the 2006 season. He was unpopular, viewed as a curmudgeon, did not want to bend, and ignored the needs of his players. Michael Strahan publicly defied Cofflin’s “five minutes before the telephone mantra. Co-owner John Mara has had enough, and told Coglin that he should stop being so fond. Former Giants fullback Charles Way, who was director of player development at the time, advised: “You have to let the players see you the way you are with your granddaughters.” “It was a moment in the history of the franchise that became a crossroads in the home.

What if Trey Junkin, in his first and last game for the Giants, didn’t have a bad snap in the wild-card playoff game of the 2002 season?

Junkin, an NFL long-snapper, has been called out of retirement for 19 years after replacing the injured Dan O’Leary (who released rookie Bob Jones). After the 49ers outscored a 38-14 deficit to take a 39-38 lead, the Giants had a shot to prevent a monumental collapse, as Matt Bryant lined up for the final 41-yard field goal. Junkin ‘Snap was short and wide for rookie holder Matt Allen, and Allen was able to raise the ball and throw an unlucky pass that fell off. Referee Ron Winter missed a reckless interference penalty on qualified receiver Rich Seibert and declared the game. That devastating loss was caught up with head coach Jim Fassel, who was sacked the following season.