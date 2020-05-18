Mayor Bill de Blasio has not seen ESPN’s popular documentary “The Last Dance”, but he is binge-watching Showtime’s “Billions” with Coronavirus Epidemic mid-wife First Lady Chirlen McCray.

When asked if he had seen the end of Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls, ESPN’s documentary, and whether there was an early Bulls-Knicks match, De Blasio said in his daily Coronavirus press conference. 1990.

De Blasio, who went to Cambridge Rindge and Latin School in Massachusetts with Knicks Hall-of-Famer Patrick Ewing, said his “ego never recovered” and that he passed 6-foot-8-year-old Ewing and 6-year-old De Blasio in the high school hall.

“I thought I was tall until the day I walked into the hallway in high school, and Patrick Ewing walked with me for the first time and certainly my ego never recovered,” said de Blasio, “He’s an amazing player and a wonderful guy.”

What was the mayor doing during the lockdown? De Blasio said he and McCrae watched HBO’s “The Wire” a year ago, and then they re-watched the five-season show during the pandemic-sparked lockdown.

“What Chirlene and I are doing, we are locking up a show,” Meyer said.

De Blasio said they also binged HBO’s “Dream” and later Fox’s “Empire,” which Heizzoner called “not always a high-minded show.”

Recently, amid the coronavirus crisis, de Blasio and McCrae have been watching Showtime’s “Billions”, which had its season five premiere earlier this month.

“We’re going from scratch,” said de Blasio, referring to the presentation of corruption from Wall Street to federal and state prosecutor’s offices.

Starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, the show is “a very well-acted and well-written show,” de Blasio said.

Speaking of airing the original episodes on Sunday nights, the mayor said, “This is a day that will take our mind off something.