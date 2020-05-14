Bill de Blasio’s ‘Game-changer’ on the NYC subway homeless is short

Alas: Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “historic,” “ground-breaking” “game-changer” on the homeless is very, very few.

He spent a week saying that closing the subway overnight was a miracle. But on Thursday he admitted that only 100 or more vagrants were turned into shelters on a long-term basis.

Plus, a post photo and story written by Gabriel Fonroz and Julia Marsh revealed that his “game-changer” left dozens of homeless people sleeping upstairs at the Bellevue Men’s Shelter, using inches, masks and makeshift cardboard beds.

And most people contacted on the subway refuse help – or accept it but later change their mind, perhaps back on the trains.

Between May 6, when the government started shutting down the system during the night of Andrew Cuomo, and on Wednesday, police and workers engaged 3,004 people, De Blasio said. Yet only 1,620 people agreed to get help. (And lawyers fear that number will include the number of homeless people engaged in multiple nights.)

For “Accepted Help”: Of the 824 people who agreed to the services, only 201 (24 percent) took refuge in it – and most of them may have stayed for hours.

In all, more than 3000 people are engaged by police and workers in treatment, although only 103 remain in shelters.

Clearly, de Blasio does not “fix” the problem.