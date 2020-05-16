Billy Jean King says record-setting Serena Williams tennis break is ‘plus’

Nadal is a Grand Slam title behind the federal men’s record 20, while Williams is one behind Margaret Court’s all-time record 24 majors.

Williams, who turned 39 at the end of September, won the last of her Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open in January 2017, six weeks pregnant with daughter Olympia. She has since lost four Grand Slam finals and was last seen in the Major, upset by Wang Kiang of China in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open.

“I think you have to look at it positively, you have to figure out what to do,” said WTA tour founder 76-year-old King, when asked how the elimination would affect Williams. Opportunities to hold court.

She then touched the fitness element.

“When you are an older player, one thing is that you have to be more fit than you ever thought. I played for 40 years,” King said in his last singles match at the age of 40. The 1983 Australian Open and Final Doubles match was 46 years old.

“And I sometimes remember playing against a player half my age. So you have to be very, very fit and if I’m Serena with this time I’ll enjoy my baby daughter and my husband, but I’m also sure from a physical standpoint, driving me Be disciplined to be very fit … so tournaments are great You may be ready for the start of log.

“But I think it’s very important for Serena because once she starts playing matches, she’s amazing.”

Djokovic is out of speed

Stopping in tennis, which started in March, hurt Novak Djokovic The majority of the men’s tour, meanwhile, said his former coach, Boris Becker.

Djokovic was unbeaten in 2020, winning his 17th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, close to his two main rivals.

At the age of 32, he is one year younger than Nadal and six years his junior to Federer.

“Of the three guys, he should be very upset,” Becker, a six-time Grand Slam champion, told CNN last week. “He hasn’t lost a match yet. He won the ATP Cup for Serbia. He won the Australian Open, and then he won Dubai too.”

Adding grand slam trophies will be difficult for the rest of the season. Wimbledon due to take place in July was canceled due to the pandemic and Nadal did not appear to be reopening anytime soon.

The US Open is slated for late August, while the French Open – the Spaniard has accumulated a mind-boggling 12 titles – has been penciled in late September after moving out of the final slot in May due to the virus.

“In my view, I am very pessimistic that the circuit can resume normal operations,” Nadal said in an online interview with the Spanish Tennis Federation in late April. “In tennis, you have to travel every week, stay in hotels, go to different countries.

“Even if we play without (the fans), you need a lot of people to handle any event. It can’t be ignored. At the international level, I see a serious problem.”