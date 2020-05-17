Bolsonaro defends Brazilian Coronavirus: Joining anti-lockdown protest

Sunday’s protest in Brasilia, outside the army’s headquarters, gathered dozens of Bolsonaro supporters dressed in yellow and green. Large signs, including a reading of “Military Interference with Bolsonaro in Power” appeared on the event’s live stream The president’s personal Facebook page

In the video, Bolsonaro can be seen rallying a crowd at the rally without a mask and sometimes coughing. “I’m here because I trust you. You’re here because you trust Brazil,” Bolzonaro said standing on a white pickup truck during a live stream.

Bolsonaro said at a press conference outside the Alvorada presidential residence in Brasilia on Monday that the rally was a protest against the restrictive measures imposed by some state governors.

The state of Sోo Paulo, the financial capital of Brazil and the state severely damaged by Kovid-19, has extended its mandate for commerce, schools and all unnecessary business until May 10. In the state of Rio de Janeiro, quarantine measures remain in force until April 30.

Bolsonaro told reporters that he had never encouraged military intervention and that his support for the protest had been misrepresented. “I respect the Supreme Court, I respect the Congress – but I am entitled to my views and some people do not understand what I say is an act of aggression,” Bolzonaro told reporters and supporters. “Generally, when people are conspiring against one another, it is a matter of power. I’m already in office. I’m already president.” He pointed out that anyone carrying “anti-democratic signs” was the exception. “On any march, there are people who are intruding. People have the right to freedom of speech,” Bolsonaro said. “I mean nothing against any other authority in the government. We want to get back to work. The same people want.” Critics called for a further investigation into those who called for a return to the military dictatorship that ruled Brazil from 1964-1985. CNN Brasil reports that Supreme Court President Dias Tofoli called Monday’s teleconference event a “disaster” for any attack on Brazilian democracy and its institutions. “The whole world is working together to fight the coronavirus. In Brazil, we have to fight against corona and bureaucracy. This is hard work, but we will win,” Brazilian lower house president of Congress Rodrigo Mia wrote on Twitter. I condemn any action that upholds the dictatorship in the name of the lower house of Congress or works against the constitution. “ More than 40,000 coronavirus cases and at least 2,575 deaths have been reported in Brazil, according to a health ministry update. Bolzonaro said he expects 70% of Brazil’s population will get infected and that the restrictions imposed by governors in some difficult states such as S సాo Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are not working. “I believe this is the last week of this blockade,” Bolzonaro said. “The masses can’t afford to stay indoors because the refrigerator is empty.”

Shasta Darlington of CNN in Sోo Paulo and Jackie Castillo of CNN in Atlanta contributed to this report.