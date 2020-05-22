sport

Boris Becker on Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic

by Iris J Cook
Speaking to CNN Sport’s Amanda Davis on Instagram Live, Becker said: “Probably Roger Federer is enjoying his time because he doesn’t break any records.”

Together they have won 56 Grand Slam titles; Federer with 20 runs, Nadal with 19 and Djokovic with 17.

“Of the three guys, [Novak] Must be very upset. He hasn’t lost a match yet [in 2020], He won the ATP Cup for Serbia, he won the Australian Open, then he also won Dubai. “

Although Becker Djokovic never said publicly, “deep inside” he is disappointed that he is currently unable to play.

In an Instagram live interview with CNN Sport, Becker himself & # 39; The Big Three & # 39; Lo said he didn't want to play anything. In his prime he thought he would lose.
Read: There will be no fans, but tennis is ready to make a comeback in Germany

The German hopes that Nadal will soon join Federer in 20 titles.

“I expect Nadal to win the Frenchman this year, as he has done 12 times, so he is equal to Roger’s 20,” said Becker, adding that Wimbledon “is an opportunity that I think Roger can still win big” – on the grass. “

Despite the “great respect in the Big Three,” the demands of professional tennis and their Grand Slam competition challenge the idea of ​​close friendships between the three.

Although Federer, Nadal and Djokovic admire and cherish each other, Becker admits that the relationship only extends to sharing the practice court and sitting together “if a seat is available” in the players’ lounge.

He continued: “They called each other in London, Paris, New York and said, ‘Hey buddy, do you want to go to dinner?’ I doubt it. ”

The six-time Grand Slam winner coached Djokovic between 2014 and 2017, describing that kind of relationship between tennis symbols as “understandable.”

“Think Formula One Drivers, “he explained.” Think about dining with Louis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel. Impossible!
“Look at football: Captain Liverpool Vacationing with the Man United captain. I think it’s impossible

“I think there is respect, there is appreciation, and I don’t think they speak badly [of each other] Among the people. “

There is Federer Said Nadal’s in the past, he “didn’t understand each other,” he didn’t think they were good friends.
Djokovic is a regular Said Federer’s claim that the couple had a “very good relationship” and that they “respect each other” was due to competition in court.

