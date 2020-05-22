Boris Becker on Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Speaking to CNN Sport’s Amanda Davis on Instagram Live, Becker said: “Probably Roger Federer is enjoying his time because he doesn’t break any records.”

Together they have won 56 Grand Slam titles; Federer with 20 runs, Nadal with 19 and Djokovic with 17.

“Of the three guys, [Novak] Must be very upset. He hasn’t lost a match yet [in 2020], He won the ATP Cup for Serbia, he won the Australian Open, then he also won Dubai. “

Although Becker Djokovic never said publicly, “deep inside” he is disappointed that he is currently unable to play.