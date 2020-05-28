Boris Johnson outlines guidelines for starting a UK reop

However, There is a personal distance in the cards , Businesses, school and socialization are slowly recovering, explaining the new reopening startup guidelines on how and where people can re-start social interaction.

He said that up to six people would be allowed to meet outside the gardens and other private public spaces “as long as they respect social distance rules.”

“At the moment, as you know, people can meet in parks but not in private gardens – this is a very careful first step – but we know that there is no difference in health risk,” he said.

However, people of different houses should not meet inside the houses. From Monday, they will be allowed to meet outside, he said – “if people from different houses are strictly in line with social distance rules by staying two meters away.”