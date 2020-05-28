Boris Johnson outlines guidelines for starting a UK reop

He said that up to six people would be allowed to meet outside the gardens and other private public spaces “as long as they respect social distance rules.”
“At the moment, as you know, people can meet in parks but not in private gardens – this is a very careful first step – but we know that there is no difference in health risk,” he said.
However, people of different houses should not meet inside the houses. From Monday, they will be allowed to meet outside, he said – “if people from different houses are strictly in line with social distance rules by staying two meters away.”
To the relief of many British parents, schools are reopened for most children, beginning with grades in nurseries, pre-school, kindergarten and elementary schools.
“The closure of schools has deprived them of their education and, more often than not, it is the disadvantaged students that are most vulnerable,” Johnson said.
“On Monday, we will begin to secure this right by reopening nurseries and other early-year settings and reception, year one and year six in elementary schools. Fortunately, on June 15, secondary schools will begin offering face-to-face contact times for 10 and 12 years,” he added.
And open markets are “social distance is easy” and car show rooms are now open. Johnson noted that sanctions would loosen by June 15 when retail and unnecessary stores open their doors, as Britain “begins to re-start its economy.”
Deregulation of lockdown regulations comes after the death rate in the UK fell steadily. From a peak of 943 deaths on April 14, the UK announced 256 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday – a significant but declining toll.
In his speech, Johnson credited citizens for adopting social distance guidelines when the pandemic was at its height in the UK and stressed the need to keep the virus under control.
“I can’t throw away all the benefits we’ve gotten together and so the changes we make are limited and cautious,” he said.
