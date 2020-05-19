Brad Pitt surprised Missouri State University graduates with a message from the quarantine

The video was posted on MSU’s Twitter feed and begins with University President Cliff Smart, who says he needs another special guest to message students graduating at home. Coronavirus pandemic

Pitt, a native of Springfield – where the university is located – comes to the screen.

Brad is here from Quarantine to Missouri State University’s graduating class. Yes, it must be strange to do it during these trying times, but we know we’re rooting for you, “says Pitt.” Our money is on you to make this world a better place. And we wish you good luck in your future endeavors Inni done. You have to do it. Have fun. Again, congratulations and think big. “

An assistant professor at the school tried to land a video from Pitt on May 12, tweeting, “I had a good idea that Brad Pitt would make his own firm and would cheer Missouri grads who didn’t walk this Friday. Heaven I didn’t hear from those who emailed Here is a video I never thought I would share.My student For the last shot in. Twitter, do your job. “