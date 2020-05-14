Brazil recorded more than 11,000 coronavirus cases in a single day

WHO Health Emergency Program Director Michael Ryan spoke during a Coronavirus News briefing on March 11 in Geneva. Fabrice Caffrini / AFP / Getty Images

The Coronavirus novel will never go away, and it can join a mix of viruses that kill people worldwide every year, says Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergency Program.

“This virus may be another local virus in our communities and this virus will never go away. HIV is not gone,” Ryan said.

“I am not comparing the two diseases, but I think it is very important that we be realistic. I don’t think anyone can see when or how the disease disappears,” Ryan added.

With a vaccine, “we may have a shot at eliminating this virus, but that vaccine should be available. It should be very effective. It should be available to everyone and we have to use it,” Ryan said. “This disease may or may not be a chronic problem.”

According to WHO infectious epidemiologist Dr. Maria von Kerkhov, the future of coronavirus does not need to be all doomed and gloomy.

“The trajectory of this outbreak is in our hands,” von Kerkhov said during a briefing on Wednesday.

“The world community has come together to work for solidarity,” said Van Kerkhov. “We have seen countries put the virus under control. We have seen countries use public health measures.”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanam Ghebreyesus echoed the sentiments of Van Kerkhov on Wednesday, saying: “We all need to cooperate to stop this pandemic.”