Brazil’s Amazon faces deforestation and Kovid-19 simultaneously

According to INPE data, deforestation increased by more than 50% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to last year.

The Ministry of Defense says it has deployed more than 3000 soldiers from the Brazilian Armed Forces, along with environmental officials, to the Amazon to curb illegal logging and other criminal activity affecting the rainforest.

President Zaire Bolsonaro has previously criticized and condemned the global deforestation under his watch. The moderate and pro-business president has pledged to explore the economic potential of the rainforest.

Last year, then Mass fires Bolsonaro is accused of feeding large amounts of rainforest and promoting its activities Illegal ranchers, miners and loggers , Many of whom use fire as a quick way to cut down trees to clear the room for crops and livestock grazing. By November 2019, deforestation rates on the Amazon had reached their highest level in more than a decade.

“We are well on track for another record year of deforestation and fires in the Amazon,” Adriana Charoux, an Amazon campaigner with Greenpeace Brazil, said in a recent press release. “In the midst of the pandemic, Bolsonaro is doubling down on measures that could effectively dismantle indigenous territories and lead to further deforestation of meat production.

One of the measures that Bolsonaro is now taking is the Temporary Measure 910 (MP 910), a law known as “land grabbers” that illegally occupied public lands from 2011 to 2018 to establish legal ownership. The measure was scheduled to be voted on in Congress on Wednesday but was not quoted.

The hashtag # NoMP910 trended in Brazil on Wednesday, with environmentalists and Brazilians generally protesting the vote. “This is our land, our territory, our land. Our environment is not a political-electoral bargaining chip,” domestic activist Mayal Tsukarami tweeted in his personal account. “Stop the carnage and Ecoside.”

Bolsonaro has often been criticized for the amount of Amazon land officially recognized as homeland. At an event at the Presidential Palace in Planalto, Brasilia last February, Bolzonaro said it was “an abuse” to occupy most of the territory by regional tribes.

Coronavirus deaths among Brazilian indigenous people

13% of Brazil’s homeland is located in the Amazon. The land was officially earmarked for 900,000 indigenous people, representing less than 0.5% of the country’s population.

The rise of commercial activity in the Amazon has led to outsiders bringing infectious diseases into indigenous communities – including coronavirus.

“Native people in the Amazon have no antibodies to diseases from outside the rainforest,” the Brazilian activist and photographer Sebastiనోo Salgado He told CNN’s Christian Amanpur in a recent interview. “Coronavirus is in danger of entering the domestic territory and becoming a real carnage.”

Salgado, who now lives in Paris, spent several decades Photographing the local communities of Brazil. When he was photographed on Amazon in the past, he told Amanpur that he had to be detained for 10 days but that he was afraid the door was “open” for anyone to encroach on native lands. .

At least 277 cases and 19 deaths associated with coronavirus have been confirmed in Brazilian indigenous tribes so far, according to SESAI, the special branch of the Brazilian Ministry of Health dealing with health problems in the indigenous population. Many of these are listed in the Alto Rio Solomies of the Amazonas state.

Sessai said it sent hundreds of N95 masks, gloves and disposable goggles to dozens of tribes across the country. It has launched a vaccination campaign against influenza and information about Kovid-19, according to a recent report.

But environmental groups such as Survival International say the only way to help Indigenous people – especially abusive groups – is to keep illegal loggers and miners away from their territory.

“If their lands are properly protected from outsiders, irrelevant tribes must be relatively safe from the coronavirus pandemic. Said in the statement.

“Where there are invaders, the coronavirus can wipe out all the people. It’s a matter of life and death.”

This article has been updated to correct the relative size of the rainforest that was destroyed last month.