With more than 2.4 million cases and more than 143,000 deaths in all America, Dr. Carissa Etienne told a press conference that the region was “the epicenter of the Kovid pandemic.”

PAHO is particularly concerned about Brazil, where the number of new cases last week was “the highest in seven days since the outbreak began,” Etienne said.

Peru and Chile are also reporting an increasing number of cases, and she warned that countries in the region “now have no time to relax or scale up prevention strategies.”

Peru and Chile are among the worst blows of the region. They now have the highest infection rate in the world, above the seven-day rolling average Our World in Data (OWID) , An independent statistics website headquartered at Oxford University.

On Tuesday, there were 77,961 infections and 806 deaths in Chile. Two members of its government, Energy Minister Juan Carlos Zabet and Public Works Minister Alfredo Moreno, tested positive for the virus on Monday after showing mild symptoms. According to Johns Hopkins University statistics, the United States has the highest number of Covid-19 cases after Brazil overtook Russia. As of Monday, it had caused a total of 374,898 infections and 23,473 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health. “Now is the time to be strong, vigilant, and aggressively implement proven public health measures. We have learned from other areas, learned what works and what doesn’t, and continue to apply this knowledge to our context,” Etienne said. The Brazilian Crisis These horrific milestones came before the U.S. travel ban for Brazil came into force at 11:59 pm ET Tuesday night. This will limit the entry of any foreign nationals, including Brazilians, into the country during the past 14 days. Sవాo Paulo Governor Joao Doria told CNN that the ban would affect diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries. According to the latest figures from the Brazilian Ministry of Health, 12 million people in his city have more than 83,000 infections and 6,220 deaths. Doria told CNN that President Zaire Bolsonaro is undermining the preventive measures and messages of the governors of Brazil’s most influential areas. “President Bolsonaro’s behavior is bad behavior. He’s against social loneliness. He’s against science.” In his city, Doria said, “We support social loneliness. We recommend people to use masks and stay home.” Bolsonaro described the virus as a “little flu” and often minimized its risks. Two health ministers have quit their cabinet within four weeks after disagreements over how to handle the pandemic – one has been sacked, another has resigned. A coronavirus model cited by the White House suggests that the country’s trauma is far from over. Analysis from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington projects results in 125,833 deaths as of August 4, with a range of less than 68,311 and up to 221,078.

