Brazil’s growing coronavirus toll marks a dark week ahead

The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that 15,813 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 363,000. More than 22,000 Brazilians have died so far.

It was a later one A terrible milestone Saturday According to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University, Brazil is the only country in the United States to have the highest incidence of Covid-19 cases.

That night Bolsonaro and his security team left the Brazilian Presidential Palace and stopped impromptu at the hot dog stand. As the president of the local media eats his snack, he can be heard shouting “killer” and “rubbish” and smashing pots and pans out of their windows. At one point the President turned around and pointed his finger at the crowd.

With the number of confirmed cases and death rates in the country rising, Bolsonaro referred to the virus as a “little flu” and often reduced its risks. Two health ministers have left their cabinet in the past few weeks following differences over how to handle the pandemic – one has been sacked and another has resigned.

Bolsonaro has been repeated Expressed concern Regarding the economic impact of the virus, it warns that it is worse than the virus. He has imposed governors and mayors of some of the most affected areas in Brazil against preventive measures such as lockdowns and quarantine. His supporters seem to agree. On Sunday, crowds gathered outside the Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia, raising a banners and flags in support of the Bolsonaro, protesting the lockdown. The rallies are held almost every weekend and are usually streamed live on Bolsonaro’s personal Facebook account. In the video footage of the latest rally, Bolsonaro can be seen with and without a mask, as he greets enthusiastic supporters behind the obstacle. At one point, when a young woman was not wearing a mask, she hugged him across the barrier. National Security Advisor General Augusto Heleno, who was accompanied by Bolsoనాaro at the event, said, “We will win this war.” “It’s a calculated risk and everything will work out,” he added. However, critics of Bolsonaro blame the government for how things work. Time An interview With CNN Sunday, Manass Mayor Arthur Virgilio Neto said the president was “co-responsible” for the country’s coronavirus deaths and called for the president to resign. “Shut up, stay home and resign,” says Virgilio Neto. The virus, known as the gateway to the Amazon, has been ravaged by a virus called Manus, which has claimed 13,000 cases and 1,182 deaths. There were 51 burials on Saturday alone. Virgilio Nateo’s attack was not encouraged – as part of an unrelated investigation last week in a video of the April Supreme Court’s release of the country’s Supreme Court, calling Bolzonaro Manas Meyer a “shit”, referring to the city’s mass graves. The explosion of cases in Brazil across Latin America is worrying health professionals. Peru, Chile and Mexico have also seen a rise in new cases over the past week. “We do not have the situation under control, and especially in some of the poorest parts of the world, it is really turning up,” Dr. Keiji Fukuda, former assistant director general of the World Health Organization for Health Security, told CNN’s Alisin Camerota on Friday. . Although Brazil’s “Trump of the Tropics” has accused him of failing to take Kovid-19 seriously, his counterpart in the United States is indicative of concern. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump – a vocal ally of Bolsonaro – who was criticized for organizing the pandemic Suspended entry To foreign nationals in Brazil within 14 days prior to their attempt to enter the United States.

Reporting was provided by Jason Hoffman in Washington and Claudia Dominguez and Myja Ehlinger in Atlanta.