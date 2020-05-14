‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ NHS rendition by Paul Bridge

The singer and songwriter has reposted a video of the “exceptional” performance, which features UK National Health Service (NHS) workers showing the band’s cover in English and Welsh, to its Facebook page on Wednesday.
The video pays tribute to staff at Landudno’s venue Simru in North Wales, which has been transformed from a theater to a field hospital to treat coronavirus patients in the area.
Musician, pianist and television presenter Jules Holland opened the show on his piano and paid tribute to “all the extraordinary people in the NHS and the wonderful people who support them in North Wales”.
Welsh actors Matthew Rice and Rhys Ifans are also featured in the video, thanks to health care workers.
NHS staff, construction workers and Conwy Council Staff Choir singing in English and Welsh The video shows the field hospital structure.
It has been viewed more than 250,000 times since Simon posted it.
“Here is an extraordinary demonstration of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ by brave men and women from the NHS in honor of Landudno’s platform Simru, which was converted into a temporary coronavirus hospital,” Simon wrote on Facebook.
“In the process, the facility was renamed Ysbyty Enfys. This is Welsh for Rainbow Hospital. It is a symbol of hope,” he says.
