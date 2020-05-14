‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ NHS rendition by Paul Bridge

The singer and songwriter has reposted a video of the “exceptional” performance, which features UK National Health Service (NHS) workers showing the band’s cover in English and Welsh, to its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The video pays tribute to staff at Landudno’s venue Simru in North Wales, which has been transformed from a theater to a field hospital to treat coronavirus patients in the area.

Musician, pianist and television presenter Jules Holland opened the show on his piano and paid tribute to “all the extraordinary people in the NHS and the wonderful people who support them in North Wales”.