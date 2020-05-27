Brittany Murphy Doc is interested in her death

Investigation Discovery Documentary “Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery” aired Tuesday and renewed interest in the deaths.

“Brittany Murphy is a rising star, beauty, fame and success … but she also has secrets,” a press release for the document said. “When she died in a Los Angeles home when she was just 32, Hollywood and her legions of fans were left in disbelief. Her autopsy revealed she died of natural causes. Many believe foul play was involved.”

The show is somewhat focused on Monczak and actress mother Sharon Murphy, who, according to the documentary, “start a strange media blitz, creating more questions than answers.”

“Then, in months, Monzak will perish under the same circumstances – in the same bed he and Brittany once shared. Only this time, Brittany’s mother is accused of sleeping next to him,” the press release said. “In a separate final interview, Brittany’s father, the late Angelo Bertolotti, expresses doubt over the confirmation that she died of natural causes and reveals strange allegations against other family members.

Bertolotti died in 2019 at the age of 92.