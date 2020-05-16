Broadway may return by stealing tricks from local theaters

On April 8, a reporter in Albany asked Cuomo about the cancellation of Broadway’s recent performances until June 7 and what the plan was for the state. The Governor backed down: “If Broadway were in the public health business and didn’t see good numbers and models, I wouldn’t be a barometer for anything.”

Meow!

Cuomo, while he often does great, misunderstands this. Broadway League’s pencil-in date Ironclad throw-the-roses is not a comeback, but a method of managing travel travel and cash flow under ever-evolving conditions. Unless you own a time-traveling DeLorean, you will be less liable to cancel shows until January. (Broadway is currently closed until September 6).

Cuomo’s flip tone is alarming. Broadway is the lifeblood of New York City, the largest metropolis in the country. You can’t make a serious conversation about reopening restaurants and hotels, including Broadway, which drives thousands of people to those businesses every day. Just 41 theaters away, Times Square has some big screen TVs and little more than H&M. Cuomo later steered the theater into the vague, ambiguous 4th phase of his reopening plan, with all the drive and speed to complete the Second Avenue subway.

He is part of a growing trend of professional damnation, questioning and condemning rather than spitball productive ideas as the world begins to reduce its crippling weekly coronavirus lockdowns. A motley story in The Atlantic about London’s West End, wondering if there is any appeal to the theater in the near future, “When do we want to sit in a room full of strangers?” He asked.

Okay, get me a mask – I’ll be there in 15 minutes!

Instead of making trivial and trivial theater in times of crisis, shouldn’t we be praising the institutions that are currently trying to adjust to our new reality? In our weeks of lockdown, we have not only flattened the curve but also increased our knowledge. We now know that the distance of 6 feet is good, so are the masks; The outdoors is relatively safe. Why can’t theaters use that information to develop responsibly?

There is already an Inventive Theater in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. They have created a healthy and innovative plan to begin construction by August.

Barrington Stage Company, a major regional theater that has just begun the Tony Award-winning musical “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” is postponing the seasons in 2021 and growing the trend. Its offerings include mini-cast plays such as “The Price” by Arthur Miller, and intimate concerts such as the performance of 92-year-old cabaret star Marilyn May. They can be performed in one-third of the BSC’s main-stage theater with or without outdoors, hand sanitizer and packed lines.

“It’s supposed to be a big party, very sweet,” longtime artistic director Julianne Boyd told Berkshire Edge. “All of the shows we do are in the same action for 80 minutes or more, so there are no interruptions. There are no long lines in the lobby for bathrooms or refreshments.”

Frankly, this is great even when we are not social distance.

An April study from China examined the origins of 318 coronavirus outbreaks. While most occurred inside the home or in public transport, only one occurred in a public place, including two cases. The growing consensus is that transmission in parks or on the sidewalk is minimal.

Knowing this, the Artistic Director of The Cabaret in Indianapolis told the Indianapolis Star that she was turning a road near her theater into a Parisian caf వేదిక with stage and string-up lights. CEO Shannon Forsell says the space, usually meant for dirt and parking, will become a “casual night club” with singers and solo performers.

Meanwhile, some venues in Florida are investing in previously unused technology to make theaters cleaner than ever.

The Cocoa Village Playhouse in Brevard County has purchased its auditorium with a complete disinfection fog. “It’s amazing,” executive director Anastasia Hawkins-Smith told Florida Today. “You can fog the entire theater in 10 minutes.”

She is also stocked with infrared thermometers to check the temperature of the audience members before the show. Coco Village’s musical “Into the Woods” is set to re-open on May 28.

Due to your size, cost and density – getting up and running on Broadway has more challenges than your average theater, but New York has checked out with theaters of all different shapes and styles and wiggle room for compatibility. If a small New York theater can be safely reinvented, “Wicked” doesn’t have to wait to do so. The Broadway and Off-Broadway industries will have to take brave theaters like Florida, Massachusetts and Indiana to see if their experiments work and what strategies they can steal from them.

So they should, because the show should always go on.

Johnny Oleczynski is an entertainment critic of The Post.