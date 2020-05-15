Bryce Harper and Nolan Arenado support the Blake Snell stance

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell said Wednesday that playing low salary this season is “not worth it,” and received some support Thursday from two big-name MLB stars – Bryce Harper and Nolan Arenado.

The Bee’s Cy Young Award recipient has been very secretive about how he feels about the 50-50 income split, with MLB owners expected to propose to the union to resume its season.

“You have to understand, man, I have to go. I’m not going to take a pay cut because the risk is through the roof. It’s low season, low wage,” Snell said Wednesday night on his Twitch channel.

Harper, a Philadelphia Phillies star right fielder, praised Snell for having the courage to speak up and say.

“He didn’t lie. He’s speaking the truth, bro, ”27-year-old Harper told his Fortnite streamer, Phyllis Prospect Bryson Stat, on the live Twitch stream Courtesy of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I’m not mad at him. Someone must say, at least he is human and said. Good for him. I love Snell, that guy is a beast. One of the best lefties in the game. “

Colorado Rockies star third baseman Nolan Arenado is a little diplomatic, but agreed with the summary of Snell’s sentiments.

“I think he’s honest. It’s true,” Arenado, 29, said Ken Rosenthal of Athletic. “He made very good points. Some of the things he said were true, they were facts.

“It’s very misunderstood. When people try to understand us, it doesn’t work in our favor.”

Arenado, however, says he understands why people who are dysfunctional and hardworking do not sympathize with that view from wealthy baseball players.

“If you read the comments, I guarantee,” You don’t have to work 12 hours a day. You are not a person without a job. You still have money. Arenado told the website. “Those people have a right to say.”

Arenado also agreed with Trevor Bauer that MLB and the owners should not disclose the negotiations.

“If we keep it private,” Arenado said. “Most of the things we hear from employers are through the media. I don’t know what’s true and what’s not. It’s the hardest part. Everybody seems to have an idea of ​​what (the owners) are talking about.

“I feel like (the Players’ Association) and the players are doing a lot of good work. It’s placed between us. I feel like we’re very quiet. Some guys have voiced their opinions and that’s okay. They have the right to do that.”

The five-time All-Star told The Athletic that he believes the players want to play and do this short-season job, and that the owners should not try to move the goalposts by saying they will lose revenue. From a shortage of fans it must be understood from scratch.

“We knew we were going to play in front of the fans when it first stopped,” Arenado said. “Once that happens, fans talk that it won’t be long. I think it should be known when we sign our pro-rated agreement.

“You just sit here and say we’ve been selling these games in four months. I don’t know how anyone would have this. “