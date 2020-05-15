Top News

Bundesliga: German soccer returns but not as we know it

10 hours ago
by Patrick R Lanz
FC Schalke 04's German goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel walks with a face mask at the club's training grounds during a training session in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany on May 14, 2020. - Players arriving in several sparsely-populated team buses, substitutes wearing masks and goal celebrations limited to elbow bumps -- when German football returns to the pitch this weekend, it will have to follow a draconian set of guidelines. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)
The country recorded 174,098 Covid-19 cases, with 7,861 deaths Latest statistics, But the Football Association of Germany (DFB) has worked with the league’s organizers (DFL) and hope to be tough Security protocols Protects participants when matches are played.

If actions work, this will provide a template for returning to other sports. If they don’t, they ask questions about why football has returned so quickly.

Philippe Koster, chief editor of the soccer publication ’11 Freinde ‘, puts it even more bluntly – German football is on “parole”.

“It’s an experiment with an unknown result,” Coster told CNN’s Fred Pleitzen.

“We can really watch football for two or more weeks and then everything is canceled […] If there are too many infections or serious infections. “

A new form of soccer

It is an experiment that lacks supporters, part of providing the sport with its competition and emotion. As the saying goes: There is no football without fans.

Germany’s top division attracts an average of 43,300 people per game, but by the end of the season there are no more than 322 people attending matches and must play behind closed doors.

The few who choose to attend the games are divided into three distinct zones – the stadium exterior and the interior and the stands.

Only 98 people (including players, coaches and referees) will be allowed in 115 stands (including journalists, hygiene staff and emergency services) and 109 outside (mainly including security guards) around the pitch.

A timetable limits who will be allowed into the stadium at any time, including the instability of the teams 90 minutes before the kickoff.

“The matches are different,” said DFL CEO Christian Seifert. “We all know why we like games with fans after the first match-day.”

“But that’s the framework we need to work on, and I hope to make this framework the best game possible.”

Borussia Mచnchegladbach filled its stadium with supporters' cutouts.

Extensive testing

On the face of it, DFL guidelines for football’s new normal seem to cover every possibility.

Everyone must practice social distance, and players must alternate time spent in the dressing room, while keeping the distance 1.5 meters and wearing a face mask.

After the players leave for the pitch, there is a hygiene staff to disinfect the dressing rooms, where the handshakes and team photos before the match are some of the fun.

Balls are disinfected before the match and the ball-boys (over 16 years old) continue to clean them during games.

The same is true of players and coaches on the alternate bench, who must sit at least one seat apart and continue wearing masks wherever possible.

Teams can now use up to five alternatives to the game to deal with a crowded match list.

Prior to Saturday afternoon, all teams were separated into seven-day training camps, where DFL demanded similarly stringent security protocols.

Players are tested at least twice a week throughout the season, requiring a negative result before traveling to the stadium to play.

However, the decision to bring football back in Germany was further hampered after two players this week Dynamo Dresden Tested positive for coronavirus.

Dresden’s second-tier match against Hannover on May 17 was not contested, and the entire team went into two weeks’ detention.

Billions of viewers

A limited number of television staff will be allowed inside the stadium, with global audiences eager for their first competitive taste.

“The Bundesliga is now the first major league in the world to resume the game,” Bayern Munich chief executive Carl-Heinz Rummenige told SportBuild.

“And if the Bundesliga was the only league that aired on TV, I think we would have billions of viewers around the world.”

DFL’s Seifert previously reported that clubs in the top two leagues in the country would lose a total of 23 823 million if the season was not completed due to losses in television rights, advertising and ticket sales.

On the pitch, there is plenty of interest in promising to be a lovely end to a season.

The current champion Bayern Munich are ahead of the table but have many rivals in the hot pursuit.

Borussia Dortmund are just four points behind in second place, with RB Leipzig and Borussia Munchengladbach also reaching the title with nine games remaining.

Meanwhile, Verder Bremen and Essie Paderborn are anchored at the feet of the league, but both are on the defensive.

The DFL has confirmed that relegation will take place in the first two categories if the season can be completed, and the season deadline could be extended beyond June 30 if needed.

