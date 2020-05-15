Buzzfeed undergoes third round coronavirus staff cuts

This week BuzzFeed made a third round of coronavirus-related cuts – and for the first time, aimed at the company’s journalism.

The cuts include a staff of 19 by newly installed editor-in-chief Mark Schoofs, who was snapped up by The New York Times earlier this month following Ben Smith.

Schoofs has moved four in the US, including BuzzFeed’s Washington, DC, bureau chief and the site’s creative director, as well as 10 journalists in London and five in Australia. The cuts came as BuzzFeed boss Jonah Perretti scrambled to keep the coronavirus-induced losses under $ 20 million this year.

Peretti and Schoofs sit down with Newsgild this week to discuss the renegotiation of the rank-and-file staff on the editorial side of the company, which produces tough news and is unionized. The side of producing cat videos and lists – and pulling in a lot of traffic – is not unionized and has so far borne the burden of cost-savings.

This week’s actions hit Kate Nocera, daughter of BuzzFeed’s DC Bureau chief and New York Times columnist Joe Nocera, and five-year veteran creative director Dennis Huynh.

Nocera, who left BuzzFeed in 2015 for a public relations job only to return next year, Tweeted Wednesday, “It’s a very strange time and I have a lot of feelings, but mostly it’s the best job I’ve ever had.” She said, “There’s a reason I came back to BuzzFeed News 4 years ago – it’s the people.”

Huynh tweeted, "It's been a magical 5 years and a privilege to lead the wonderful people"

Although both tweets looked like farewell notes, a spokesman this week said any cuts had three months of foreclosures – not layoffs.

This latest round was launched on May 6. Previous moves have helped BuzzFeed in the early days by attracting readers from the company that produces quizzes, lists and pet videos from social media outlets like Facebook.

In another round of cuts, which were unveiled in late March, Perretti said he would cut wages until the end of the pandemic while lowering the salary of employees – from 5 percent for those earning less than 65,000 to 10 percent for employees over $ 90,000, and 25 percent for bosses.