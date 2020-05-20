Cambridge University scraps year-round face-to-face lectures because of the pandemic

A spokesman for the prestigious British University said that social distance measures are expected to remain in effect for the next year.

It will continue to make lectures available online, and some small-group instruction may take place if participants can maintain a safe distance, but students may not attend the lectures in person.

“The university has decided to not have face-to-face lectures in the next school year, as social distance is needed,” a spokesman for the University of Cambridge said in a statement.

“The lectures will continue to be available online and will be hosted individually for social teaching groups, which will meet social distance requirements,” the university’s statement said. The decision will be reviewed if guidelines change around social distance.