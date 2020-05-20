Cambridge University scraps year-round face-to-face lectures because of the pandemic

A spokesman for the prestigious British University said that social distance measures are expected to remain in effect for the next year.
It will continue to make lectures available online, and some small-group instruction may take place if participants can maintain a safe distance, but students may not attend the lectures in person.
“The university has decided to not have face-to-face lectures in the next school year, as social distance is needed,” a spokesman for the University of Cambridge said in a statement.
“The lectures will continue to be available online and will be hosted individually for social teaching groups, which will meet social distance requirements,” the university’s statement said. The decision will be reviewed if guidelines change around social distance.
Cambridge and Oxford, the UK’s two leading universities, rely more on small group teaching than large lectures – so this move is not as disruptive as in most organizations.
But it demonstrates the confusion facing universities around the world, many of which have had to close their campuses in recent months and move classes online.
That situation created uncertainty for the people preparing to begin their studies.
In the UK, university semesters start in September. At the beginning of the year, the traditional “Freshers’ Week” sees students gathering in dormitories, bars and clubs, but this year, such activities are likely to be discouraging.
