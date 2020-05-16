Canada says its coronavirus mortality rate continues to rise, although growth is slow

Canada’s public health officials say the epidemic growth rate is doubling every three days, but has now doubled every 16 days. But Canada is now reporting nearly 3,000 coronavirus deaths, far higher than it originally was.

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said during the new modeling demonstration on Tuesday that “we are seeing the tragic contradiction of the epidemic.”

“With the epidemic coming under control and the number of cases slowing, serious outcomes and deaths continue to occur, because Kovid-19 is vulnerable to overpopulation,” says Dr. Tom.

Less than two weeks ago, Canadian authorities had estimated a death rate of 2.2%. It is now at 5.5%, with hundreds of deaths likely to occur within the next week.

However, health experts warn that there could be a death rate Be less than reported This is because they do not always count as symptom-free or mild cases. ‘Soldiers look after seniors’ Canada is currently dealing with hundreds of outbreaks in long-term care homes across the country, and hundreds of elderly and frail residents have died. Government figures released Tuesday show that 79% of deaths nationwide are related to outbreaks in care centers. “Long-term care and outbreaks in seniors’ homes are leading to an increase in the epidemic in Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia, and account for the majority of all deaths in Canada,” says Dr. Tom. In response to the outbreak and requests from the state, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week that he would deploy thousands of soldiers to long-term care homes in support of seniors. “This is not a long-term solution. Seniors should not be looked after in Canada,” Trudeau said at his daily press conference in Ottawa on Thursday. ‘We may lose the progress we have made’ The virus has clearly slowed down in Canada with a significant improvement in transmission rates. In the previous pandemic, every infected person was infected with 2.19 people, and now the transmission rate is reduced to just one person. Some areas, such as Quebec, are issuing guidelines and dates for reopening, where elementary schools start in May. Trudeau said he is cooperating with regional leaders, but there must be sufficient personal protective equipment nationwide before businesses and offices can be reopened. While Canada is flattering the curve, Trudeau says the distance measures and some closures are likely to last. “We are in the most serious public health emergency that Canada has ever seen, and if we lift the measures very quickly, we may lose the progress we have made,” Trudeau said at a press conference Tuesday in Ottawa.

This report was contributed by CNN’s Sheena Jones.