Cancun, Tulum planned to reopen to tourists by June: Report

A report says some popular Mexican tourist destinations – including Cancun and Tulum – will reopen to international travelers in early June.

The Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council is planning a campaign in late May with the aim of restoring tourism in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Riviera Maya News reported.

“All members of the industry will be informed about the new health and hygiene protocols for tourism hotspots,” Tourism Board Director Dario Flota told the Ocampo Paper.

The proposal to welcome visitors back to the state of Quintana Roo – which includes the Riviera Maya and Playa del Carmen – coincides with the launch of a return flight to the region.

Southwest, Delta and Air Canada are some of the airlines that announced the resumption of flights to Cancun International Airport in early June.

Airline traffic has prompted the opening of some online reservations for area hotels, of which more than 150 have been forced to close due to the pandemic.

Attractions in the area, including theme parks, will also be reopened.

Tourism, at first, is expected to be the center of weddings and gatherings, Okampo said.

From March 21, the border between Mexico and the US has been closed for all unnecessary trips, and on April 20, the order was extended for another 30 days. According to the New York Times.

More than 47,000 COVID-19 cases in Mexico and at least 5,000 deaths as of Sunday According to one count Johns Hopkins University Researchers.

Not only is the country the target of jump-start tourism, Greece also recently announced plans to open slowly to visitors on July 1.