Carmelo Anthony is not comfortable with this question, but admits that he only has one basketball GOAT – Michael Jordan.

Former New York Nick – Speaking to CBS Sports on Thursday About his thoughts on the 10-part “The Last Dance” documentary that ended a few weeks ago – Jordan and his pal LeBron were reluctant to choose between James, but still came to favor “his gas.”

“You know, M.J. GOAT. He’s always been great, “said Anthony with the Portland Trail Blazers. “We all know it and we all agree. Why don’t we say it, but also give LeBron his flowers when he’s here?

“Why can’t we say, why M.J. So great, LeBron so great, Kobe so great. We are not allowed to say those things today because it is always this or that, and this is our society – you must choose one. ”

Anthony – who grew up with Jordan since his signing with the Jordan Brand in 2003 and has known and played with James since high school – has a good knowledge of the dynamic duo, but it’s hard to compare the two because they are “two completely different players.” ”

The 36-year-old Anthony said the GOAT talks prevented fans from enjoying the game’s deeper meaning.

“I don’t like it,” he said. “And I say so because when we do that, we fail to appreciate what’s in front of us. Anytime these comparisons, it’s someone – old school and new school – it’s like, why can’t we appreciate what everyone brought to the game?”

Anthony told CBS Sports that the documentary “The Last Dance” put a human face on Michael Jordan and demystified his career, especially for younger generations.

“I think he’s shocked because they don’t know who he is as a person – they never know what kind of person he is. Everything’s just, ‘MJ the great. MJ the GOAT. The God of basketball. The black Jesus. The Black Cat.’ “But they don’t know who he is. It’s a myth. He’s a mythical person, just like a mythical creature.”

“He did not understand who he was or what he was. I have the opportunity to pull the lid off the pot looking at him and tell him his story and people can listen to his passion – what he does, what he does not, and how he works on a daily basis, his mentality. Most people like it. Some people are very surprised. And then there are people who hate it, because people often hate the real truth. “

Anthony, who has been harshly criticized at times throughout his career, has said that he can always misjudge or negatively portray Jordan. Unlike Jordan, Anthony did not use slights as a direct impetus to prove his critics wrong.

“It hits home, but at the end of the day, you can’t do anything if someone wants to keep a negative story about you,” Anthony says. “You can’t really do anything, so what I’ve learned over the years is that it’s going to happen. That’s what people are going to say. Don’t give them anything to talk about. You are doing your job and working hard. If you know you’re giving it your all, it doesn’t even matter what another says. “

Speaking of criticism, an NBA insider recently told The Post’s Mark Berman that Anthony Nix may have been Michael Jordan, but blew it up.

Phil Jackson’s biographer / trustee and former Albany Patrons assistant Charlie Rosen said that if Jordan adopted the Anthony triangle, he and Jackson would be successful together with the Knicks.

“Carmelo is telling him, undercut [Kristaps] Porzingis should not say anything about how good the triangle is, Rosen said. “Carmelo refuses to lead the triangle – that’s why Phil re-signed him: there’s a lot of pressure from [owner James] Dolan. If Carmelo runs the triangle, he is weak.

“He’ll have to pass and run around, but eventually he’ll be wide open the entire side – 16-17 feet from the basket. The defense will double. He has open jump shots and one or two drops from the basket. He’ll be the killer. Jordan. He can’t stop. But Melo doesn’t like to catch and shoot and do other things. ”