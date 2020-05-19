Carol Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ sells Leopard Print Face Masks

Baskin is officially selling cat-themed face masks that appeared in the enormous Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

They come in two styles – a black and a leopard print – but both have a mustache cat smile and Baskin’s tagline, “Hey you cool cats and cats”.

Masks, Available at tread365.com , Cost $ 11. A portion of the proceeds support the big cats, according to product details, apparently, but, first responders.

Baskin Animal Sanctuary in Tampa, Florida has been closed to the public due to the Big Cat Rescue pandemic. But that didn’t stop her from offering daily updates to her fans on the sanctuary’s Facebook page and pushing back against some drama.