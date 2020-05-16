Celebrities are embracing their gray

Unless most of us have glam squads.
It seems that the squads have been discontinued for many famous faces who have chosen to go with a more … natural look, as people were at home during the pandemic.
A quick look at social media shows that many in the public eye, who look their best, are often part of the job, and fall back on some styling.
Sean “Love” Combs, 50, has the look of a silver fox these days, now mostly with a gray beard.
His followers watched these streaks closely in a video he recently posted on Instagram.
Sports analyst and former professional athlete Dion Sanders, 52, appears to have traded a full, gray beard for the “Father Time” concept under his “Prime Time” nickname.
“I need my chin oil,” he joked about the facial hair he usually manages.
If you’re also having trouble dyeing your hair, actress Teri Hatcher has covered you (and your natural hair color).
The “Lois & Clark” star posted a tutorial on how to paint at home on her official Instagram account.
“My girlfriend needs help covering her gray roots during #cellisolation,” Hatcher wrote in the caption of her tutorial video. “I’ve been covering gray at home for years. Here’s my tutorial for you, Jill.”
Kelly Clarkson seems to be without makeup on her social media these days, which feels refreshing and perfect for a down-to-earth singer.
“Weep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus recently joked about doing her hair and makeup, while at home getting the real message that coronavirus is helping to stop the spread.
“You know when I do PSA in general, I have a hair and makeup team,” she said. “Glam team, professional glam team, they come and help my look.”
She applied some cosmetics with a Most Generous hand.
