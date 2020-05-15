‘Chain Smoking’ NYC tenant can continue smoking in the apartment

A Manhattan tenant accused of afflicting a neighbor with chain smoking in his apartment during a coronavirus lockdown may shed light on the matter, a judge ruled Thursday.

Last month, Yorkville apartment owners filed a lawsuit alleging that they were involved in a dispute between tenants Deborah Shevill – and upstairs neighbor Marianne Spinelli – who allegedly smoked a round-the-clock in her fourth-floor apartment. Ill ”from the smoke of Shevill.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arlene Bluth, who owns the building, denied J&P Realty’s evidence that the LLC’s request to ban Shevill from smoking in her own apartment does not support evidence that “the smoke that is being complained about is particularly intense or that it is coming from Chevil.” “

J&P Realty stated, “The smoke cannot be shown to be too extensive or unreasonable, it is not eligible for injunctive relief, or that smoke is emanating from the apartment of Scheville (there are other smokers in the building),” the decision reads.

The judge found that the 66-year-old Spinelli could not swear about the effects of the smoke on her or how she knew it was coming from Shevill’s apartment.

Shevill said there is nothing legal in her unit to smoke in her unit because there is no provision for her to smoke in her lease.

The 74-year-old Shevill may have closed the door on her apartment and smoked, but ruled that she could not smoke in any of the common areas of the building.

“To be clear, the court did not find that the plaintiffs’ case was completely unqualified or that the complaints from Spinelli were genuine,” Bloom wrote.

But, Bluth said, “the documents presented here show that the landlord received several complaints about a condition, but there is no direct evidence of the scope, severity or origin of the problem.”

The judge granted the interim injunction until the case was filed and eventually her final verdict.

The April 29 lawsuit states that “Shevill continues to chain-smoke inside its apartment,” as tenants stay in the home all day amid the pandemic, which “leads to a permanent smell of second-hand smoke in the hallway outside the apartment 5-C and often spreads to the bottom and surrounding areas.”

And Spinelli – who has lived on the fifth floor since 1977 – complained that her sinuses and sarcomas, migraines and smoke were causing her to sleep. She mentioned that she had to wear a scarf and mask at home.

“She smokes constantly,” Spinelli told The Post at the time, adding that her smoking was allergic.

J&P realty lawyer David Rosenbaum told The Post, “The landlord thought he had provided sufficient evidence to obtain a moratorium, but the judge thought otherwise.”

A lawyer for Shevill did not immediately return a request for comment.

Spinelli did not immediately return a request for comment.