Chick-fil-A surpassed Burger King, Taco Bell, on the best-selling list

Chick-fil-A is now the second-highest-grossing restaurant chain in the US – though not open on Sundays.

Thanks to sales growth of 13 percent to $ 11.3 billion in 2019, Chicken Slinger slipped over Taco Bell and Burger King and finished second to McDonald’s. Restaurant Business Magazine Annual list of top 500 restaurants.

The Atlanta-based chain’s dominance includes 2,470 locations in the United States alone. McDonald’s, by comparison, achieved a gross sales of $ 40.4 billion with 13,846 American positions.

Taco Bell, meanwhile, brought in $ 11.29 billion with 6,766 restaurants, while Burger King’s 7,346 locations were worth $ 10.2 billion.

Last year, Chick-fil-A was No. 7 on the list, behind Burger King and Taco Bell, as well as Wendy and Subway.

“They have the fastest service restaurant sales in the industry,” John Gordon of Pacific Management Consulting Group told The Post. “It’s more than a shake shack. This is more than many steakhouses with bars. “

Because the coronavirus is hurting the fast food industry, Chick-fil-A is ready to weather the storm very well, as high-rent urban areas have not yet built up a significant footprint, Gordon said.

This, coupled with the growing appetite for fast-food consumer chicken, suggests that the Chick-fil-A regime may continue for a while.

“They are growing when there are no other brands; they have a lot of growth potential,” he said. “I don’t see any of the other peers jumping out.”