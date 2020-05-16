China has a new CEO in the NBA. His first task was to meet with Beijing

Our take on the tricky position is to try to resolve the relationship with the Chinese government from next month, after the league setback last year. Due to that controversy, Chinese government television network CCTV has not yet broadcast any NBA games in the country.

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey started the controversy last October Tweeted his support For anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. His post, which was quickly dismissed, included a picture of “Fight for Freedom, Stand With Hong Kong”.

The former British colony is now a separate administrative area of ​​China Months of political unrest

The NBA’s position has become more and more uncomfortable since it came out that week. While some fans in China have called for the removal of Morey, US politicians have urged the NBA to uphold its moral values.

And finally, the league came Blowback from both sides Commissioner Adam Silver said it supported Mori “in terms of his ability to exercise his freedom of speech.”

CCTV Stopped immediately Broadcasting in response to its NBA, Silver refers to “extreme displeasure” over comments.

Tencent TCEHY , The NBA’s exclusive digital partner in China, temporarily stopped showing games on its platform Silently restarting live programming October. The tech company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday when asked about its current relationship with the NBA.

The NBA’s new appointment this week may not be enough to convince CCTV to re-air the NBA games after the pandemic has subsided. (The current NBA season was originally scheduled to end in June, but Suspended in March Because of the virus. Don’t know when the season will start.)

The calls for Mori to be “punished” have once again echoed in the Chinese state media.

“Naming [a] The local Chinese NBA China boss is ‘not enough’, ”the Chinese government news agency Global Times wrote in a statement Article Tuesday. “If leading commentators and fans want to return to the mainland market in China, then it must be properly handled by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Mori.”

The NBA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Weisheng Chiu, assistant professor of sport management at the Hong Kong Open University, noted that rebuilding relations with Beijing is a high priority for the new Chinese CEO of the NBA.

“This is the first job for Michael Ma, and I think this is a very challenging task for him,” he said.

According to Chiu, we also have an advantage because of our personal background.

According to the Chinese State media , Our son Guoly, who co-founded the sports channel of CCTV and helped “introduce NBA live games to CCTV in the 1990s.” His father is a renowned basketball executive and former NBA Rockets star and mentor to legend Yao Ming, who now heads the China Basketball Association.

The elder Ma now resigned from his post advising Yao citing “personal reasons” Xinhua Reported Tuesday.

“It’s a very clever move for the NBA League,” Chiu said, hiring Michael Ma. “He’s probably the best candidate for the position … I think it will help the league to rebuild the relationship and expand the market in the future.”