China confirmed on Friday that it had instructed the country’s unauthorized laboratories to destroy coronavirus samples early in the outbreak.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Beijing of refusing to provide virus samples taken from patients when the pandemic began in China in late 2019, and that Chinese authorities had destroyed earlier samples.

Said Liu Dengfeng, an official with the National Health Commission’s Department of Science and Education South China Morning Post Samples were destroyed in unauthorized laboratories to “endanger the biological safety of the laboratory and prevent secondary hazards caused by undetected pathogens.”

He insisted that this was done for safety reasons and not to hide them from the US and other countries.

When the coronavirus was first reported in the city of Wuhan, “national-level professional institutes” are working to identify the pathogens that cause it, Liu said.

Pompeo began his charge during a briefing in late April.

“Based on comprehensive research and expert opinion, we have decided to treat Class II – the most pathogenic – temporary cause of pneumonia, and impose biosafety requirements on sample collection, transport, and experimental operations, as well as destroying samples,” he said.

“We firmly believe that the Chinese Communist Party has not reported to the World Health Organization the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

President Trump, after initially praising China’s response and President Xi Jinping, pointed to China in recent weeks, saying that China should stop the virus within its borders and blame the country’s communist government for the global pandemic.

“He’s very frustrated with China,” Trump’s spokeswoman Kylie McNaney said Friday from the White House.