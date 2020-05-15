China is assembling its global media machine in the war of coronavirus words

But the image is even more confusing as propaganda, untrustworthy ideologies and deliberate misinformation are being pushed for various reasons.

Experts and government officials in the United States and Europe are increasingly accused of attempting to create a narrative on social media – through its government broadcasts and publications – that have provoked the confusion.

China is trying to send three major messages about the outbreak, said Rod Wy, associate fellow at Chatham House Think Tank in London and former head of Asian research at the UK Foreign Office.

“They have no interest in finding the source, because it shows the real weaknesses in what they have done,” he told CNN Business.

Third, Chinese officials are trying to “sow confusion” about the way other countries have responded, Wai said. It is part of an effort to “undermine the credibility of China’s critics and strengthen the credibility of the Chinese narrative.”

At this point the effort is further increased War of words Between China and some Western governments on coronavirus.

In an interview with Fox Business on Thursday, Trump threatened to cut ties with China over virus management. In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for "an independent assessment of how all this has happened so we can take lessons and prevent them from happening again." Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said China could do more to prevent the pandemic and without providing Evidence , The virus may have originated in the Wuhan laboratory.

There are Chinese officials Rejected The “lies” that US politicians and media outlets have created to “shift the blame on China for not responding to Kovid-19”. A Chinese state media editor Called Australia “Chewing gum sticks to China’s shoes.”

China has also strongly backed off allegations of misinformation. In a Rebuke 11,000 words In U.S. claims brought by state media over the weekend, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said “China is open and transparent in the release of information.”

“Some US politicians, scholars and media outlets who are hostile to China continue to slander and attack China. China is a victim of misinformation,” the ministry said.

China: Hero in state media

One of the ways China spreads its message is through foreign language state-funded media outlets around the world, including newspapers such as China Daily and Global Times, and television networks such as China Global Television Network (CGTN).

He said it had staff More than 70 countries And in 2019 The 30,000-square-foot London Bureau is expanding in Europe by opening a facility that employs a mix of local and Chinese staff in all its offices. Like other state-owned lets, the CGTN broadcasts a mix of news about the pandemic, including content and its own staff called "pure propaganda."

The current employee and former CGTN staffer who spoke with CNN Business on anonymity fears of retaliation, saying that although they are generally free to report on certain issues, others may be considered off limits. And sometimes, former staff members say, the arguments between Western employees and their Chinese bosses differ about the Hong Kong protests or the Uyghur concentration camps in Xinjiang. (CGTN is forced Register as a Foreign Agent In the United States and currently The UK media regulator is under investigation For impartiality and impartiality in the coverage of the Hong Kong protests).

“Their claim on the coronavirus is that they say China is open and transparent. The same political bullsh * t is Donald Trump or [UK Prime Minister] Boris Johnson did. On this, everyone lost the first month, “the current staff, a journalist from the United States, told CNN Business.” Of course the Chinese are more capable of covering things up and bringing out new details… but they are so ham fists when they say they are terrible. “

CGTN did not respond to requests for comment.

There are straightforward reports of the number of cases or new treatments for the virus, along with the glowing TV segments that help China successfully respond to the virus and send it worldwide. Much of the recent coverage of China’s failures has focused on the criticism of other countries and how Chinese authorities are pushing back.

Wei said that Chinese state media is not just pushing “general propaganda” but instead that Western audiences combine general reports with more biased sections, making it more palatable to the outside world. For example, Direct reporting Along with President Xi Jinping’s comments about fighting coronavirus Glazed pieces About his mother and childhood.

“If the [the Chinese media] They need to adapt to the community they are trying to get the message to, “Wie says.” What they want to do is to grow and reduce or weaken a strong positive narrative for China that is credible to the appreciation of what is happening in China. “

Questioning the source on social media

On social media, an even worse approach to news about China and coronavirus has been going on for weeks. Messages questioning the origin of the virus, some suggesting it was created by the United States, were pushed online by some Chinese officials, and then repeated by Chinese state media.

Twitter TWTR And Zhao Lijian, senior spokesman for China's foreign ministry, is notorious for his aggressive comments, Which is banned in China.

Twitter TWTR And Zhao Lijian, senior spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, is notorious for his aggressive comments, Which is banned in China.

March Tweet He suggested that the US military might have brought to Wuhan the conspiracy theory that led him to become an Army Reservationist target from Virginia. Online smear campaigns And attacks. Wuhan was a reservist last October as part of the U.S. Military Athletics Team.

Zhao’s tweet was attributed to US officials Call China’s Ambassador to the Foreign Ministry

Zhao’s tweets were backed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

If you chose to cite the word “force”, have you ever questioned whether the virus was manmade or leaked, by the US president, vice president, secretary of state, foreign ministry representative and some lawmakers who falsely claimed the virus came from a lab in Wuhan? “China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying asked reporters at a press conference last week.

US reporters have challenged the Trump administration over that argument and offered no evidence to support it.

But this is not the only US administration.

Report Through the European Union’s External Action Service released last month, China and Russia have found that “conspiracy stories and misinformation are widely targeted at public audiences in the EU and the wider neighborhood.” The report found “evidence of a coordinated push by official Chinese communities to deflect any blame for the pandemic outbreak.”

“The whole point of this type of misinformation is not just credibility, it’s the credibility of everybody, it’s undermining everything, so it’s very difficult to establish a clear picture of how it all started,” said Chatham House’s Y.

Muddying the waters

The US State Department says that there has been evidence that coronaviruses spread false information online about the origins of Chinese operators ‘network virus and the United States’ response.

U.S. intelligence agencies last month Assessed Chinese activists have helped send inappropriate messages about the US response to the pandemic on social media and text platforms, including President Trump’s issuing a nationwide lockdown.

Lee Gabriel, head of the Foreign Engagement Global Engagement Center, which coordinates efforts to disclose foreign information and propaganda, told reporters last week that social media accounts linked to the Chinese government had previously raised questionable “concerns” about US-funded bio-safety labs. The Soviet Union, “is primarily trying to draw attention away from concerns about laboratories in Wuhan.”

Other Chinese government-linked accounts have pushed “positive messages” on Beijing’s coronavirus response, only to convey [People’s Republic of China’s] Managing the crisis is a model for others and the PRC is superior. ”

Gabriel said her team found evidence that these efforts were supported by a network of authenticated accounts accounts on Twitter.

Social media platform Told CNN An early review of some of the accounts flagged by the State Department last week does not support such claims. According to Twitter, there are many accounts instead of government agencies, non-governmental organizations and journalists.

విదేశాంగ శాఖ ఆరోపణలకు ప్రతిస్పందనగా, చైనా విదేశాంగ మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ ప్రతినిధి జావో ట్విట్టర్ ప్రతిస్పందనను ఎత్తిచూపారు మరియు బుధవారం విలేకరులతో మాట్లాడుతూ “తప్పుడు సమాచారాన్ని సృష్టించడానికి మరియు వ్యాప్తి చేయడానికి చైనా ఎప్పుడూ వ్యతిరేకం. చైనా ట్విట్టర్లో తప్పు సమాచారం వ్యాప్తి చేస్తోందని పేర్కొన్న నివేదికలు నిరాధారమైనవి.”

ప్రశ్నార్థకమైన విజయం

చైనా యొక్క కరోనావైరస్ ప్రచారం ఇప్పటివరకు మిశ్రమ విజయాన్ని సాధించినట్లు కనిపిస్తోంది.

కానీ చైనా రాష్ట్ర మీడియా చెల్లింపు-కంటెంట్ చొప్పించే ఒప్పందాలను ప్రభావవంతమైన పత్రాల ద్వారా రద్దు చేసింది. న్యూయార్క్ టైమ్స్ ప్రతినిధి సిఎన్ఎన్ బిజినెస్తో మాట్లాడుతూ, వార్తా కథనాల వలె కనిపించే ప్రకటనలను నడపడం మానేసింది.

చైనా యొక్క రాష్ట్ర భద్రతా మంత్రిత్వ శాఖతో అనుబంధంగా ఉన్న ఒక థింక్ ట్యాంక్ గత నెలలో ఒక నివేదికను విడుదల చేసింది, 1989 టియానన్మెన్ స్క్వేర్ అణిచివేత తరువాత ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా చైనా వ్యతిరేక భావన అత్యధికంగా ఉందని రాయిటర్స్ తెలిపింది.

సినోసిజం వార్తాపత్రిక యొక్క ప్రచురణకర్త మరియు చైనా దౌత్యం యొక్క దీర్ఘకాల పరిశీలకుడు బిల్ బిషప్, సిఎన్ఎన్ బిజినెస్తో మాట్లాడుతూ, ఆస్ట్రేలియా, ఫ్రాన్స్ మరియు యునైటెడ్ స్టేట్స్ వంటి అనేక పాశ్చాత్య దేశాలకు చైనీయులు కోపంగా ఉన్నారని, వారి ప్రచార ప్రచారాలు మరియు వారి దౌత్యవేత్తలు తేలిన ప్రశ్నార్థక సిద్ధాంతాలు ఉన్నాయి.

“కొన్ని మార్గాల్లో మనం అనుమతించాలి [the Chinese] మాట్లాడండి మరియు వాస్తవాలు తమకు తాముగా మాట్లాడనివ్వండి “అని ఆయన అన్నారు.” ప్రస్తుతం చైనా నిజంగా తన రంధ్రం చాలా రకాలుగా తవ్వుతోంది. కొన్నిసార్లు ప్రజలను తవ్వటానికి అనుమతించడం మంచిది. “

స్టీవెన్ జియాంగ్ రిపోర్టింగ్‌కు సహకరించారు.