China is assembling its global media machine in the war of coronavirus words

But the image is even more confusing as propaganda, untrustworthy ideologies and deliberate misinformation are being pushed for various reasons.
Experts and government officials in the United States and Europe are increasingly accused of attempting to create a narrative on social media – through its government broadcasts and publications – that have provoked the confusion.
China is trying to send three major messages about the outbreak, said Rod Wy, associate fellow at Chatham House Think Tank in London and former head of Asian research at the UK Foreign Office.
“They have no interest in finding the source, because it shows the real weaknesses in what they have done,” he told CNN Business.
Third, Chinese officials are trying to “sow confusion” about the way other countries have responded, Wai said. It is part of an effort to “undermine the credibility of China’s critics and strengthen the credibility of the Chinese narrative.”
“Some US politicians, scholars and media outlets who are hostile to China continue to slander and attack China. China is a victim of misinformation,” the ministry said.
China: Hero in state media
One of the ways China spreads its message is through foreign language state-funded media outlets around the world, including newspapers such as China Daily and Global Times, and television networks such as China Global Television Network (CGTN).
“Their claim on the coronavirus is that they say China is open and transparent. The same political bullsh * t is Donald Trump or [UK Prime Minister] Boris Johnson did. On this, everyone lost the first month, “the current staff, a journalist from the United States, told CNN Business.” Of course the Chinese are more capable of covering things up and bringing out new details… but they are so ham fists when they say they are terrible. “
CGTN did not respond to requests for comment.
There are straightforward reports of the number of cases or new treatments for the virus, along with the glowing TV segments that help China successfully respond to the virus and send it worldwide. Much of the recent coverage of China’s failures has focused on the criticism of other countries and how Chinese authorities are pushing back.
“If the [the Chinese media] They need to adapt to the community they are trying to get the message to, “Wie says.” What they want to do is to grow and reduce or weaken a strong positive narrative for China that is credible to the appreciation of what is happening in China. “
Questioning the source on social media
On social media, an even worse approach to news about China and coronavirus has been going on for weeks. Messages questioning the origin of the virus, some suggesting it was created by the United States, were pushed online by some Chinese officials, and then repeated by Chinese state media.
Zhao’s tweets were backed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
If you chose to cite the word “force”, have you ever questioned whether the virus was manmade or leaked, by the US president, vice president, secretary of state, foreign ministry representative and some lawmakers who falsely claimed the virus came from a lab in Wuhan? “China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying asked reporters at a press conference last week.
US reporters have challenged the Trump administration over that argument and offered no evidence to support it.
But this is not the only US administration.
“The whole point of this type of misinformation is not just credibility, it’s the credibility of everybody, it’s undermining everything, so it’s very difficult to establish a clear picture of how it all started,” said Chatham House’s Y.
Muddying the waters
The US State Department says that there has been evidence that coronaviruses spread false information online about the origins of Chinese operators ‘network virus and the United States’ response.
Lee Gabriel, head of the Foreign Engagement Global Engagement Center, which coordinates efforts to disclose foreign information and propaganda, told reporters last week that social media accounts linked to the Chinese government had previously raised questionable “concerns” about US-funded bio-safety labs. The Soviet Union, “is primarily trying to draw attention away from concerns about laboratories in Wuhan.”
Other Chinese government-linked accounts have pushed “positive messages” on Beijing’s coronavirus response, only to convey [People’s Republic of China’s] Managing the crisis is a model for others and the PRC is superior. ”
Gabriel said her team found evidence that these efforts were supported by a network of authenticated accounts accounts on Twitter.
విదేశాంగ శాఖ ఆరోపణలకు ప్రతిస్పందనగా, చైనా విదేశాంగ మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ ప్రతినిధి జావో ట్విట్టర్ ప్రతిస్పందనను ఎత్తిచూపారు మరియు బుధవారం విలేకరులతో మాట్లాడుతూ “తప్పుడు సమాచారాన్ని సృష్టించడానికి మరియు వ్యాప్తి చేయడానికి చైనా ఎప్పుడూ వ్యతిరేకం. చైనా ట్విట్టర్లో తప్పు సమాచారం వ్యాప్తి చేస్తోందని పేర్కొన్న నివేదికలు నిరాధారమైనవి.”
ప్రశ్నార్థకమైన విజయం
చైనా యొక్క కరోనావైరస్ ప్రచారం ఇప్పటివరకు మిశ్రమ విజయాన్ని సాధించినట్లు కనిపిస్తోంది.
కానీ చైనా రాష్ట్ర మీడియా చెల్లింపు-కంటెంట్ చొప్పించే ఒప్పందాలను ప్రభావవంతమైన పత్రాల ద్వారా రద్దు చేసింది. న్యూయార్క్ టైమ్స్ ప్రతినిధి సిఎన్ఎన్ బిజినెస్తో మాట్లాడుతూ, వార్తా కథనాల వలె కనిపించే ప్రకటనలను నడపడం మానేసింది.
చైనా యొక్క రాష్ట్ర భద్రతా మంత్రిత్వ శాఖతో అనుబంధంగా ఉన్న ఒక థింక్ ట్యాంక్ గత నెలలో ఒక నివేదికను విడుదల చేసింది, 1989 టియానన్మెన్ స్క్వేర్ అణిచివేత తరువాత ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా చైనా వ్యతిరేక భావన అత్యధికంగా ఉందని రాయిటర్స్ తెలిపింది.
సినోసిజం వార్తాపత్రిక యొక్క ప్రచురణకర్త మరియు చైనా దౌత్యం యొక్క దీర్ఘకాల పరిశీలకుడు బిల్ బిషప్, సిఎన్ఎన్ బిజినెస్తో మాట్లాడుతూ, ఆస్ట్రేలియా, ఫ్రాన్స్ మరియు యునైటెడ్ స్టేట్స్ వంటి అనేక పాశ్చాత్య దేశాలకు చైనీయులు కోపంగా ఉన్నారని, వారి ప్రచార ప్రచారాలు మరియు వారి దౌత్యవేత్తలు తేలిన ప్రశ్నార్థక సిద్ధాంతాలు ఉన్నాయి.
“కొన్ని మార్గాల్లో మనం అనుమతించాలి [the Chinese] మాట్లాడండి మరియు వాస్తవాలు తమకు తాముగా మాట్లాడనివ్వండి “అని ఆయన అన్నారు.” ప్రస్తుతం చైనా నిజంగా తన రంధ్రం చాలా రకాలుగా తవ్వుతోంది. కొన్నిసార్లు ప్రజలను తవ్వటానికి అనుమతించడం మంచిది. “
స్టీవెన్ జియాంగ్ రిపోర్టింగ్కు సహకరించారు.
