China says racism has a ‘zero-tolerance policy’, but attacks on Africans go back decades

Another user in Kenya, Peter Kariuk, wrote: “We need a united Africa that will not be enslaved by #BlackChina.”

Scores have been left homeless after their recent travel history and eviction by landlords and hotels have been rejected in the guise of various anti-virus measures. Last month, there were many Africans Subject to forced coronavirus testing and unilateral 14-day self-restraint Regardless

This event is a Cleavage In Sino-Africa relations, many African countries have been working with the foreign ministries – and the African Union itself – seeking answers from China.

China’s official response, however, is to stop accepting or apologize for the discrimination.

“All foreigners are treated equally. We reject differential treatment and cannot tolerate discrimination,” said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Embassy of China in South Africa a Advertisement : “There is no such thing as discrimination against Africans in Guangdong Province.”

The Nationalist tabloid Global Times, controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, took a step back and asked, “Who is behind the fake news of ‘discrimination’ on Africans in China?”

Traditionally, Beijing has portrayed racism as a Western issue. For many Africans who have been financially entangled with Beijing in recent years, the Guangzhou episode provides a gap between official diplomatic warmth for Beijing African countries, and many Chinese people have expressed suspicion of Africans.

And that’s been a problem for decades.

There is no racism in China

In 2006, the West began to really notice China’s relationship with Africa, and after a landmark summit, nearly every African leader came to Beijing.

China’s ties with Africa extend even further into the 1950s, when Beijing befriended the newly independent countries and became the leader of the developing countries To combat US and USSR power during the Cold War.

Beijing shares its history of oppression of white imperialists, South Africa condemns apartheid and has helped Africa even when China was a poor country. In 1968, Beijing equaled 3 billion of today’s money for the construction of the Tanzanian Railway in Zambia and Tanzania, and in the 1960s began offering full scholarships to Africans and Chinese universities.

The presence of African students in China is very unusual.

After the Communist Party came to power in 1949, many foreigners fled China. When a significant number of African students began arriving in the late 1970s, China began opening up to the world. Many people who do not have access to international media still live in rural areas, and have never seen a black person outside of campaign posters – let alone meet one.

From scratch, there have been clashes across the country.

In 1979, Africans in Shanghai were attacked for playing too loud music, causing 19 foreigners to be hospitalized. After another controversy in 1986, this time around 200 African students marched through the capital in Beijing, claiming that the “friendship is a mask of racism”. According to a New York Times report

” The Chinese have cheated us, ” Solomon A. Tarde of Liberia told the newspaper. ” We now know the truth. We are going to tell our governments what the truth is. ”

The Chinese government's response to the collapse in Guangzhou last month has almost echoed in a statement. Representative of China's then Ministry of Education Said : "China's government's consistent and long-standing policy is to oppose racism. "

Ethnic riots in China

By 1988, a total of 1,500 of the 6,000 foreign students in China were African, and scattered across campuses nationwide – a strategy designed to reduce racial tensions, according to a 1994 report by Michael J. Sullivan in the China Quarterly.

But the effort did not work out, and anti-black tensions erupted in the eastern city of Nanjing on Christmas Eve, resulting in a mob of Chinese protesters dropping Africans out of town.

Later, the Chinese government claimed that African students came to a campus dance armed with a knife and beat Chinese guards, teachers and students after being asked to enroll their Chinese guests. Jiangsu Regional Yearbook.

Africans claimed that when a Chinese friend tried to get them into the dance, they were called “the Black Devil” and, according to Sullivan, a fight ensued.

Which account is true and what happens next is well documented.

Later that night, about 1,000 local students surrounded the African dormitory when rumors circulated that they were holding a Chinese woman against her will. Chinese students lined the bricks through their windows.

After police broke the scene on Christmas Day, about 70 African students decided to flee the campus and went on foot to the city train station, hoping to get to Beijing where the embassies are. Other black-skinned foreigners, including Americans, fled for their safety.

In the courtyard, Rumors spread The Chinese hostage is dead.

At 7 pm. On Christmas Day, about 8,000 students from the city’s universities started going to the railway station, carrying banners and saying “ Punish the murderer harshly ”And“ Kick off black people. ”

When the crowd went inside, the police were black S They went to a nearby guesthouse until several Ghanaian and Gambian students were arrested for a fight on campus.

Other Africans were taken back to campus – and warned not to go out at night.

Kaiser Kuo, the founder of American-born Chinese guitarist and media group Super China in the Tang Dynasty Rock Band, is studying at the Beijing University of Language and Culture, where he lives in a dormitory with students from Zambia and Liberia. He remembers hearing about race riots.

“They are angry with Africans. Clearly, a Chinese woman’s dignity has been damaged,” he said. “This is one of the things that the rumor is inflaming right now. By the time it reached my ears, there was no evidence that a Chinese girl had been raped, or anything like that.”

“As far as I can tell, it’s like an African guy asking a Chinese girl.”

Anti-African protests

The Nanjing event is not an outlier. In Hangzhou, students claimed that Africans were carriers of the AIDS virus in 1988, despite the fact that foreign students had tested positive for HIV before entering the country, writes Barry Southman in China Quarterly.

Then, in January 1989, about 2,000 Beijing students boycotted classes in protest against Africans dating Chinese women – a recurring lightning rod problem. In Wuhan During the year, posters appeared around campuses calling Africans “black devils” and urged them to go home.

Kuo recalls: “You know, around me, there is this real concern among African students for this kind of growing xenophobia on college campuses.”

This posed a problem for Beijing, Southman wrote, as China’s credentials as a leader of developing countries undermined – and hostilities never repatriated.

Just as African media across the continent were outraged by the Guangzhou incident of April 2020, newspapers in Africa reacted angrily in the 1980s. Southman wrote that they were “not accidental” by the Kenyan publication. A Liberian newspaper spoke of “yellow discrimination”. A Nigerian radio station told Chinese girls that Chinese students “can’t afford to watch Africans.”

The Chinese ambassador to the African Union’s predecessor, the Organization of African Unity (OAU), was summoned to answer what was happening in China, and the OAU secretary-general called it “disguise apartheid.”

As a result many African students have left China. At the same time, China has announced that it will reduce interest-free loans to Africa, which will cool the official ties, although relations have never broken.

Southman, now a professor of social science at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, said anti-African protests in the late 1980s were a way to express anti-government sentiments to Chinese students.

“Then the people involved in anti-African demonstrations are university students, and those students are, in some ways, envious of African students,” he said.

Africans usually got theirs Own room The Chinese often live in a dormitory of eight.

“They realize that they are living better than they are because they have subsidies from their own government and the Chinese government, and they also feel that Africans are more free than Chinese students to act,” Southman said.

Does Chinese racism coincide with Western racism?

As China’s interaction with the African people grows in the 21st century, the gulf between Beijing’s public friendship and the personal suspicion of its citizens’ port has once again led to racial tensions.

In 2009, an African-Chinese Shanghai is a contestant on the TV talent show She was convicted of internet abuse because of her skin color. According to a China Daily-run China columnist, columnist Raymond Zhou has argued that the discrimination has been “for thousands of years, that outdoorsmen (have darker skin) have lower social status.” Rather than racism.

“China’s intolerance is largely color-based. It is no exaggeration to say that many of my countrymen have a subconscious appreciation of the species paler than we do,” he said.

“(It seems) completely racist, but on closer inspection, it’s not entirely racist. Many of us have fellow Chinese people with darker skin, especially women. Skin whitening beauty products are always premium. And children are constantly praised for having fair skin. “

But recent events have undermined the idea that discrimination against blacks in China is not racism.

In 2016, a Chinese detergent manufacturer sparked international outrage over a statement that showed a white man washing a black man to attract an Asian woman. A spokesperson for the company said there was Western media Very sensitive . “

మరుసటి సంవత్సరం, వుహాన్ నగరంలోని ఒక మ్యూజియం ఆఫ్రికన్ ప్రజలు మరియు అడవి ఆఫ్రికన్ జంతువుల చిత్రాలను సారూప్యంగా ప్రదర్శించే ప్రదర్శనను ప్రదర్శించినందుకు క్షమాపణలు చెప్పింది. అప్పుడు, 2018 లో, జాతీయ ప్రసార సిసిటివి కోసం వార్షిక గాలా ఒక చైనీస్ మహిళ నల్ల ముఖంలో కనిపించిన తరువాత కోపం తెప్పించింది.

“చైనా జాత్యహంకారం పశ్చిమ లేదా ఐరోపాలో ed హించిన విధంగా జాత్యహంకారమా, లేదా ఇది భిన్నమైన వివక్షత గల విధానం కాదా అనే దానిపై ఒక క్లాసిక్ చర్చ ఉంది” అని చైనా-ఆఫ్రికా మేనేజ్‌మెంట్ కన్సల్టెన్సీ అయిన కౌరీస్ అండ్ రైస్ వ్యవస్థాపకుడు విన్స్లో రాబర్ట్‌సన్ చెప్పారు. .

“ఇది జాత్యహంకారం అని నా భావం. ఇది యుఎస్ లో చాటెల్ బానిసత్వం నుండి బయటకు రావడాన్ని పోలి ఉందా? లేదు. అయితే మీరు మీ గురించి మార్చలేని ఏదో ఆధారంగా జాత్యహంకారాన్ని నిర్వచించినట్లయితే, అవును అది జాత్యహంకారం. “

కరోనావైరస్ మహమ్మారి సమయంలో చైనాలో ఆఫ్రికన్లపై వివక్ష, ఆ విషయాన్ని బహిర్గతం చేసింది.

ఐదేళ్లుగా దక్షిణ చైనా నగరమైన షెన్‌జెన్‌లో నివసిస్తున్న ఘానియన్ వ్యాపారి పాల్ మెన్సా, కోవిడ్ -19 మహమ్మారి సమయంలో చైనాలో ఆఫ్రికన్ల చికిత్స దేశంలో జాతి వైఖరిపై తన అవగాహనను రూపొందించిందని చెప్పారు.

“జాత్యహంకారం అమెరికాలో అంతర్లీనంగా ఉందని నేను అనుకున్నాను, కాని చైనాలోని ప్రజలు దీన్ని చేస్తారని నేను ఎప్పుడూ అనుకోలేదు” అని మెన్సా చెప్పారు. “వారు (చైనీస్ ప్రజలు) ఒక నల్లజాతి వ్యక్తిని చూసే ముందు, వారు మీ చర్మాన్ని తాకి, మీ జుట్టును తాకుతారు, మరియు వారిలో చాలా మంది ప్రయాణించనందున అది ఉత్సుకతతో ఉందని నేను అనుకున్నాను. అయితే ఇది జాత్యహంకారం మరియు అక్కడ లేదు దానికి శిక్ష. ”

నాన్జింగ్ అల్లర్లపై పేపర్ రాసిన సౌత్మాన్, విదేశీయుల దురాచారాలను నిర్మూలించడంలో చైనా తీవ్రంగా ఉంటే, అది జాతి దుర్వినియోగం మరియు వివక్షకు గురైన వారిని శిక్షించాలని అన్నారు.

చైనా రాజ్యాంగంలోని 4 వ అధికరణం “పీపుల్స్ రిపబ్లిక్ ఆఫ్ చైనాలోని అన్ని జాతుల సమూహాలు సమానమైనవి … ఏ జాతి సమూహానికైనా వివక్ష మరియు అణచివేత నిషేధించబడింది. జాతి ఐక్యతను అణగదొక్కడం మరియు జాతి విభజనలను సృష్టించడం నిషేధించబడింది.”

చట్టబద్దమైన నిరోధకత లేకుండా, చైనా ప్రజలు ఆఫ్రికన్లతో వ్యవహరించే విధానాన్ని మార్చడం కష్టమని సౌత్మాన్ చెప్పారు. “ఆ చర్యలు తీసుకోకుండా జాతి వివక్ష తగ్గిపోయిన చోటు ప్రపంచంలో లేదు” అని ఆయన చెప్పారు.