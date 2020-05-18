China Survey Team plans to climb Desert Everest

BEIJING (AP) – China’s government-backed group plans to climb Mount Everest this week, when the world’s tallest peak is closed to commercial climbers.

Bad weather forced them to return to base camp to measure the current height of the mountain, but they have retained their former position, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

As long as the weather is there, the team will reach the summit Friday morning, quoting Wang Yongfeng, deputy director of the Mountaineering Administration of the Xinhua General Administration of Sport.

Everest crosses the border with China and Nepal, and the two countries canceled the spring climb to prevent the spread of coronavirus expedition squads that live in high-altitude camps for weeks with little access to emergency medical assistance.

China’s Beidou satellites network, which rivals America’s global positioning system, is used to survey the mountain’s current height and natural resources. Data on ice depth, climate, and wind speed are also being measured to monitor glacier degradation and other environmental impacts of climate change.

China has conducted six major surveys on a mountain locally known as Komolungma, which recorded its altitude in 1975 at 8,848.13 meters (29,029 ft) and in 2005 at 8,844.43 meters (29,017 ft).

China has also used the lack of climbers to collect garbage from Everest and other famous climbing peaks.

Last year, many climbers made long scratches on the summit and some died of lack of oxygen. According to the Himalayan database, a total of 876 people have climbed the peak in 2019.

The lack of climbers this year has caused major hardship in Nepal’s Sherpa guides, who have virtually no sources of income except foreign tourists who visit national parks and high-trekking trails.