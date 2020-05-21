The law, which is expected to ban treason, segregation and oppression by the central government in Beijing, is introduced by a rarely used constitutional system that effectively bypasses the Hong Kong Legislature.
The move has helped stir up anti-government protests in Beijing and Hong Kong, and has raised fears that the city’s autonomy will be diminished as sluggish demonstrations resume due to the coronavirus epidemic.
Prior to the annual National People’s Congress (NPC) meeting beginning Friday, Representative Ng Ysui announced that he would review a proposal at this year’s session: “The establishment and implementation of the judicial system and enforcement mechanism to protect national security in Hong Kong.”
“National security is the bed of stability of the country. Protecting national security serves the basic interests of all Chinese people, including our HK compatriots,” Zhang said at a news conference in Beijing on Thursday.
He stressed that Hong Kong is an inseparable part of China and that it is “essential” for the NPC to exercise its constitutional authority to deliberate on such a proposal, in view of new conditions and requirements, and more details will be revealed on Friday.
On Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Morgan Ortegas warned that “any attempt to impose national security legislation that does not reflect the will of the people of Hong Kong” will be condemned internationally.
Ortegas noted that the Foreign Ministry was delaying the submission of the annual People’s Congress Policy Act Report to Congress, “because of any additional measures that Beijing is contemplating before and more than the National People’s Congress. Hong Kong’s high level of autonomy.”
The announcement came after Chinese officials met with Hong Kong representatives to the NPC.
Article 23 of the Basic Law – Hong Kong’s original constitution – calls on the local government to “create its own laws to prohibit acts of sedition, segregation, treason and oppression against the central people’s government.”
Beijing has long been disappointed with this failure, and has called for legislation to be introduced. However, although successive Hong Kong administrations have talked about the need to ratify Article 23, it has never been put on the agenda, for fear of widespread unrest last year over the proposed extradition law with China’s mainland.
Dennis Kwok, a pro-democracy legislator from Hong Kong’s legislature, told CNN after hearing the proposal: “This is the end of ‘one country, two systems’. It will completely destroy Hong Kong.”
“This law provides a critical supply of oxygen to ‘one country, two systems,'” the state-owned Global Times newspaper editorial said in a fire Thursday. “This will force the intervention of the evil foreign forces in Hong Kong affairs and prevent the destructive behavior of the extremist opposition forces in Hong Kong.”
The national anthem indicates that it took three years for the bill to come to a second reading, the type of delaying tactics and the extreme opposition it would take to introduce Article 23 through the legislature. However, the basic law allows the Hong Kong government to declare the law, bypassing lawmakers altogether. While this is highly controversial and requires legal challenges, it remains constitutionally an option.
After the pandemic-enforced hiatus, unrest began again in Hong Kong. The National Anthem Act, as well as suggestions that the traditional monument of Tiananmen Square acacia on June 4 could be abolished has already eliminated the opposition movement, requiring no additional motivation to resume protest.
Placing Article 23 – ultimately seen as a law that says “Hong Kong’s death” – is guaranteed to bring more anger and protests back on the agenda, losing the opportunity to return to normalcy or cure the city’s greed. Political separation.
Steven Jiang from Beijing and James Griffiths from Hong Kong reported. Additional reporting from journalist Isaac Yee of Hong Kong and Jennifer Hansler of Washington.
