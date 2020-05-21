China will propose a highly controversial national security law in Hong Kong

The law, which is expected to ban treason, segregation and oppression by the central government in Beijing, is introduced by a rarely used constitutional system that effectively bypasses the Hong Kong Legislature.

The move has helped stir up anti-government protests in Beijing and Hong Kong, and has raised fears that the city’s autonomy will be diminished as sluggish demonstrations resume due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Prior to the annual National People’s Congress (NPC) meeting beginning Friday, Representative Ng Ysui announced that he would review a proposal at this year’s session: “The establishment and implementation of the judicial system and enforcement mechanism to protect national security in Hong Kong.”

“National security is the bed of stability of the country. Protecting national security serves the basic interests of all Chinese people, including our HK compatriots,” Zhang said at a news conference in Beijing on Thursday.

Steven Jiang from Beijing and James Griffiths from Hong Kong reported. Additional reporting from journalist Isaac Yee of Hong Kong and Jennifer Hansler of Washington.