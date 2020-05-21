The law, which is expected to ban treason, segregation and oppression by the central government in Beijing, is introduced by a rarely used constitutional system that effectively bypasses the Hong Kong Legislature.

The move will help stifle Beijing’s anti-government protests in Hong Kong and heighten fears that the city’s autonomy is dwindling as demonstrations resume due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the annual National People’s Congress (NPC) meeting beginning Friday, Representative Ng Ysui announced that he would review a proposal at this year’s session: “The establishment and implementation of the judicial system and enforcement mechanism to protect national security in Hong Kong.”

“National security is the bed of stability of the country. Protecting national security serves the basic interests of all Chinese people, including our HK compatriots,” Zhang said at a news conference in Beijing on Thursday.

He stressed that Hong Kong is an inseparable part of China and that it is “essential” for the NPC to exercise its constitutional authority to deliberate on such a proposal, in view of new conditions and requirements, and more details will be revealed on Friday.

The announcement came after Chinese officials met with Hong Kong representatives to the NPC.

Article 23 of the Basic Law – Hong Kong’s original constitution – calls on the local government to “create its own laws to prohibit acts of sedition, segregation, treason and oppression against the central people’s government.”

Almost 23 years after the former British colony was returned to China, the law was never passed – the last attempt in 2003 was the largest protests in the history of the city, and the law was suspended.

Beijing has long been disappointed with this failure, and has called for legislation to be introduced. However, although successive Hong Kong administrations have talked about the need to ratify Article 23, it has never been put on the agenda, for fear of widespread unrest last year over the proposed extradition law with China’s mainland.

Those mass protests, which lasted six months before the partial outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, were violent and disruptive posed a major challenge to Beijing’s control of the city. Following the closure of China’s top decision-making body late last year, the official announcement spoke of the need to “improve” Hong Kong’s legal system, which some see as a reference to Article 23.

Dennis Kwok, a pro-democracy legislator from Hong Kong’s legislature, told CNN after hearing the proposal: “This is the end of ‘one country, two systems’. It will completely destroy Hong Kong.”

“This law provides vital oxygen supplies to ‘one country, two systems,'” the state-owned Global Times newspaper editorial said in a retweet Thursday. “This will force the intervention of the evil foreign forces in Hong Kong affairs and prevent the destructive behavior of the extremist opposition forces in Hong Kong.”

According to local media, Hong Kong representatives to the NPC suggested using Beijing Annex III of the Basic Law To effectively bypass gridlock over the years on the anti-treason law. Any Hong Kong attached to the Annexe shall be introduced “by declaration or by law”.

In recent years, the Chinese government has taken a broader view of Annex III, and in 2017 it was added to the National Anthem Law List. The Hong Kong government said earlier this month that the legislature will resume debate on the bill next month. The proposed law would become a crime punishable by up to three years in prison for “insulting the national anthem.”

The national anthem indicates that it took three years for the bill to come to a second reading, the type of delaying tactics and the extreme opposition it would take to introduce Article 23 through the legislature. However, the basic law allows the Hong Kong government to declare the law, bypassing lawmakers altogether. While this is highly controversial and requires legal challenges, it remains constitutionally an option.

After the pandemic-enforced hiatus, unrest began again in Hong Kong. The National Anthem Act, as well as suggestions that the traditional monument of Tiananmen Square acacia on June 4 could be abolished has already eliminated the opposition movement, requiring no additional motivation to resume protest.

Placing Article 23 – ultimately seen as a law that says “Hong Kong’s death” – is guaranteed to bring more anger and protests back on the agenda, losing the opportunity to return to normalcy or cure the city’s greed. Political separation.