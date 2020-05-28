China’s defense budget shows G’s priorities as the economy tightens

China has not set a growth target for its economy after 2020 decades. Last year, Beijing targeted growth in the range of 6% to 6.5%. GDP rose by 6.1%, the slowest in almost 30 years.

Then came the economic shutdown for several weeks in the coronavirus pandemic and China. GDP fell by 6.8% in the first quarter, the first contraction since 1976, Beijing reported.

As the economy shrinks, external pressures There are mounting.

When spending numbers for 2020 were announced last Friday, Beijing’s priorities were immediately clear.

Military shares in pain – its budget increase is the lowest in decades – but the PLA’s pain is mild compared to other parts of the Chinese government.

For example, the budget fell 13.3% for general public services, 11.8% for foreign affairs, 7.5% for education and 9.1% for science and technology.

“The proposed budget indicates that Beijing is insecure and under siege,” said Timothy Heath, senior researcher at the RAND Corp. think tank in Washington.

“Strong spending growth reflects deep concern over China’s top competitor, tensions with the United States and declining hopes for a peaceful unity with Taiwan,” Heath said.

“Beijing has ample reason to increase defense and security costs to deal with growing problems Domestic chaos in Hong Kong Unemployment is rising in the western provinces, or around the country, and growth is slowed by the effects of the Kovid-19 pandemic. “

Wu Qian, a spokesman for China’s defense ministry, said Beijing’s defense budget is appropriate for the times.

“The world is not peaceful,” Qian said this week on behalf of the National People’s Congress.

“China’s homeland security and foreign interests are also facing some real threats….

“It is reasonable and necessary for China’s defense spending to moderately and steadily increase,” Wu said.

Comparing the US

Beijing cited the military budget increase as the smallest in years and said it was a fraction of the total foreign military spending.

In fact, the third session of the 13th National People’s Congress, Ngang Ysui, told a press conference last week, “China’s total defense spending in 2019 is only one-fourth of the world’s largest defense expenditure.”

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), the largest defense expenditure is the United States.

The IISS figures were released in February Show that China, which ranks 2nd in the IISS World Rankings, spent $ 686 billion on US defense in 2019, compared to $ 181 billion.

But further studies by analysts At IISS And the Washington-based Heritage Foundation says the gap between the U.S. and Chinese military budgets could be up to 13%.

When you look at the progress the Chinese military has made since Xi’s presidency in 2013, the huge gap between the Chinese and US military budgets defies credibility:

– Its done J-20 Stealth Fighter – Looks challenging for US F-22s and F-35 fighters – fight ready;

– and A string of islands were built in the South China Sea US Commander Philip Davidson, US commander in Indo-Pacific, called the “Great Wall of SAMs” or the string of surface-to-air missile bases that make the sky too hostile for any adversary’s air forces. .

Lack of transparency

Everything costs a lot of money, but it’s hard to see where it comes from in Beijing, analysts say.

“Defense budget data from Beijing … suffers from three distinct problems: lack of transparency, known deficiencies and unreliability,” writes Heritage Foundation researcher Frederico Bartels. April Paper released in The Strategist , Website of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

After analyzing everything from currency exchange rates to labor costs across China, Bartels came up with a 13% difference between the US and China’s defense budget.

He told CNN that any defense statistics coming out of China should be treated with skepticism because Beijing does not go into specifics about where the money goes or what budget is allocated.

Bartels gives an example of a new aircraft carrier built in the US against China.

In the US, the government declares the price paid to an independent contractor to build the carrier. But in China, a government agency builds a warship and is only accountable to Beijing.

Money for the new aircraft carrier may be transferred to the company under several accounts, not related to the warship.

In the end, outside observers can’t really tell what this ship cost.

“It’s a game they can play with a state-owned company,” Bartels said.

Police and Coast Guard troops

Heritage researcher and IIS analysis also noted that other parts of China’s defense establishment, such as its growing Coast Guard, do not see much of the cost of those included in the military budget.

According to an IISS study, the budget for the Military People’s Armed Police (PAP), which includes law enforcement, border protection and internal security, was actually reduced in 2018 when the big Coast Guard navy came under PAP control.

“This indicates that the (Chinese Coast Guard) cost remains an additional budget-defense-related cost and should be added to the overall Chinese defense spending statistics,” the IISS study said.

Meanwhile, the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies points out that Annual expenditure figures made public by China’s Ministry of Finance and Defense 3 billion dollars.

The structure is part of Xi Jinping’s military modernization, which aims to make the PLA akin to the United States military in Asia.

And with the progress achieved since Xi came to power in 2013 – and most importantly since he reorganized the country’s central military commission Targeting corruption in 2017 – Beijing will not face the PLA’s weakness.

“We really value the work that the People’s Liberation Army is doing and are able to protect them even in less positive economic times,” Bartels said, sending a strong message from Budget Xi to PLA.