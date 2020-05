Chris Evans has almost turned down the role of ‘Captain America’

Actor who rocketed to fame Marvel is playing the superhero , Who said he did not want to take on the role and questioned his performance because he had been dealing with severe anxiety for many years.

On Monday’s episode of The Hollywood Reporter Podcast In “Awards Chatter,” Evans spoke of his first experiences with mental health and anxiety, which debuted in 2007 in “Human Torch in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.”

“When the superhero thing came out, it was back. I was fired and I needed it,” he said.

Evans said the panic began during the filming of “Puncture” in 2010.