Chris Evans has almost turned down the role of ‘Captain America’

“When the superhero thing came out, it was back. I was fired and I needed it,” he said.

Evans said the panic began during the filming of “Puncture” in 2010.

“This is the first time I have started a little panic on set,” he said. “I was really starting to think,‘ I’m not sure it is [acting] This is the right thing for me, I don’t know if I’m healthy or not.

By the time Marvel was asked to test the role of “Captain America” ​​in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger,” he turned them down.

Marvel has returned, Evans said, and has fully provided the role.

He was talking to his therapist, family and fellow superhero “Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr. to say yes to the role.

“It was the best decision I ever made, and I really owe it to myself [Marvel chief] Kevin Feez for being persistent and helping me to avoid making a big mistake, “Evans said.” To be honest, all the things I fear are really in vain. “