Chris Rock and Rosie Perez join Government Cuomo in a daily press briefing

Gov. Cuomo said he invited the two to spread the word because, as he said, people were “not cool enough” to take his advice.
“So I’m going to bring reinforcements to help communicate that message,” he said, introducing both Brooklyn natives.
Both came with gloves and masks, but they were removed before they could speak.
Perez called the invitation “respectful,” saying, “It’s nice to be here.”
“My own … I am proud to have partnered with the Governor to make sure that my beloved Barrow Brooklyn and New York’s most affected communities have the resources to stop the spread of the virus.”
She continued, “In Brooklyn, there’s the saying, ‘Spread love the Brooklyn way.’
Perez emphasized that the pandemic was not about politics, and addressed the disproportionate impact of the virus on color communities.
“It’s not a joke. It’s not a hoax. It’s true,” Perez said.
Rock filled his message with a little humor.
“I got the test today. I got the test to get here. I got 65 and just passed,” he quipped before promoting a further Kovid-19 test. “Everyone who can test should be tested as soon as possible.”
The comedian also talked about continuing the course with social distance.
“It’s like when the doctor prescribes antibiotics, he’ll take the whole prescription and if you stop, everything you get there will come back worse,” he said. “So what is social distance is prescription, and we have to take the whole dose, otherwise it will only get worse.”
Cuomo has announced that it will sign an executive order allowing businesses across the state to refuse entry to people who do not wear masks.
“It’s not right to wear a mask. And it has to be culture and it has to be attitude,” Cuomo said. “You have no right to harm my health. It’s an honor, as Rosie said.”
