Chris Rock and Rosie Perez join Government Cuomo in a daily press briefing

The New York Government has welcomed Andrew Cuomo to two To join him (In person) At his daily press conference on Thursday, Rock and Perez publicly advocated the use of masks and stressed the importance of testing for Kovid-19.

Gov. Cuomo said he invited the two to spread the word because, as he said, people were “not cool enough” to take his advice.

“So I’m going to bring reinforcements to help communicate that message,” he said, introducing both Brooklyn natives.

Both came with gloves and masks, but they were removed before they could speak.