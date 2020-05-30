Chrissy Teigen K 200K has pledged to help the arrested George Floyd protesters

Chrissy Teigen, 000 200,000 pledged to bail out “rioters and criminals” arrested in protests sparked after George Floyd’s death.

Teigen said, “Whenever we celebrate F – k Maga night, I am committed to donating $ 100,000 to protesters’ bail outs across the country.” First Saturday tweet.

The model, who married John Legend, was always upfront One commenter tried to correct her tweet, Labeling the protesters as “rioters and criminals.”

“Oh then they may need more money. Do it, 000 200,000, ” Teigen responded.

The Teigen pledge received fan approval, including journalist Yashar Ali. Who tweeted, “I’m so proud of you, baby.”

Teigen’s original tweet was in response to President Donald Trump – who earlier in the day tweeted about hosting a maga night at the White House.

“Professionally organized” protesters at the White House “have little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The President wrote.

In just one hour, Teigen’s tweets garnered more than 15,000 retweets and 112,000 likes.