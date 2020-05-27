Christian singer Jonathan Steingard no longer believes in God

In a recent lengthy post on his Instagram account, the singer shared that he no longer believes in God.

“I’ve been scared to post this for a while – but I think it’s time to be honest,” he wrote in the caption to his statement’s multi-image post. “I believe this is the beginning of the conversation, not the end.”

In his note, Steingaard explained how he came to his latest opinion.

“After growing up in a Christian home, as a pastor kid, playing in a Christian group, singing and having the word ‘Christian’ before so many things in my life – I now find that I don’t believe in God,” he wrote in his statement. “It’s hard to write the last few words of that sentence. I want to soften that statement by saying something different or less specific – but that’s not true.”