Christian singer Jonathan Steingard no longer believes in God

In a recent lengthy post on his Instagram account, the singer shared that he no longer believes in God.
“I’ve been scared to post this for a while – but I think it’s time to be honest,” he wrote in the caption to his statement’s multi-image post. “I believe this is the beginning of the conversation, not the end.”
In his note, Steingaard explained how he came to his latest opinion.
“After growing up in a Christian home, as a pastor kid, playing in a Christian group, singing and having the word ‘Christian’ before so many things in my life – I now find that I don’t believe in God,” he wrote in his statement. “It’s hard to write the last few words of that sentence. I want to soften that statement by saying something different or less specific – but that’s not true.”
According to Steingaard, “The process of getting that punishment has been many years.”
He writes that he began his doubts privately and by conversing with some close friends.
To his surprise, Steingard said he found that his disbelief was shared by others who grew up in the church, but like him – he feared “losing everything if they opened up about it.”
Steingard said he felt it was the right time to share, as his band is currently sidelined due to the pandemic.
“God is still there for Jon and he is still important,” read the statement. “Why? Because we questioned that truth doesn’t change.”
