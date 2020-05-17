Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that CityMD is offering free coronavirus tests to uninsured New Yorkers as part of its partnership with the city, which aims to test tens of thousands of people every day.

The urgent care agency offers testing at every 123 of its Walking sites in the area, Heizzoner said, only 6,000 “PCR” swabs per day will be launched at its locations.

CityMD will bear the costs of the uninsured, praising the mayor as “an extraordinary commitment to the people of this city.”

The move “puts the city ahead of our goal” to be able to provide 20,000 inspections every day by May 25, de Blasio said.

“We hit the target a week ago. We are now in that capacity and we will continue to grow, ”he promised.

“With 20,000 per day, you do about 150,000 tests a week. Our goal is to continue building fast, ”he said.

CityMD is currently focusing on PCR tests – which currently detect someone infected – with health workers, first responders, anyone with symptoms, and anyone associated with COVID-19, As its website shows.

In the coming weeks, at least 280,000 residents will be able to get a free antibody test from appointments at five locations in the city, De Blasio said, warning that the test is “not perfect, but it helps.”

The “army of tracers” will also soon be available to assess those at risk from positive contacts, the mayor said. Already 500 people have completed specialist training at Johns Hopkins University and another 1,000 are now on course.

They will begin work on May 24, he said, adding that by June there will be at least 1,000 tracers in the city – with an ultimate goal of up to 10,000 in the city.

“In the next, literally, two weeks, you are going to see a vast testing and tracing operation alive in a city you have never seen before. And he is just the beginning of it, ”he said.

“This vast army is coming together very quickly.”