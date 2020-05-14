Clarence Thomas name-drops Frodo Baggins during SCOTUS oral arguments

“Lord of the Rings” hero Frodo Baggins dropped Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ name during oral arguments Wednesday.

The case being discussed is about electoral college and whether presidential elections can ignore the laws that bind them to support a candidate who won their state’s popular vote.

One lawyer, known as the “No Voter of Faith”, put the argument in place to allow voters to break with the popular vote – Thomas J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved fantasy trilogy.

“The voter who promised to vote for the winning candidate suddenly said,” Now, I’m going to vote for Frodo Baggins. I like Frodo Baggins a lot. And you say, under your system, you can’t do anything about it, “Thomas said.

Lawyer, Jason Harrow, points out that the Hobbit hero is not human.

“I think it is your honor to do something, because it is a vote for a person, not a person. According to CNN.

“The important thing is that the framers eliminate these competing issues,” Harrow added. “They understand the stake and they say voters are best placed to make the final choice in this competition.

Baggins was once again seen opposing attorney-at-law Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who defended the state’s move to overturn voters who vowed to vote for Hillary Clinton after winning the state in 2016.

“My friends on the other hand failed to come up with a viable theory on how to solve the scenario of a bribe voter, a voter who voted for Frodo Baggins, or a bait and switch on the people of the state.”

With post wires