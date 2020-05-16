Climate change: How well the rich can help save the planet

The more items you have, and the more you travel, the more fossil fuels burn and the more greenhouse gases are released into the atmosphere.
Jetting around, buying luxury items, keeping buildings warm and driving supercars – all of them have a carbon footprint.
But some argue that the wealthy can do more to solve the climate crisis. Here’s how they can make a difference.
Spend it wisely
Making rich buying decisions is more of a fight against climate change than most people.
Since the sample is small in the Otto study, the figures are found to be illustrative. “Maybe our estimates are lower than the real emissions of millionaires,” she said.
“When it comes to their own lifestyle choices, the rich can change a lot,” says Otto. “For example, placing solar panels on the roofs of their homes. They can also buy electric cars and that’s best if they’re flying.”
In the study, air travel accounted for more than half of the super-rich couple’s footprint.
The rich also have greater flexibility to make changes.
“High-income cities and high-income individuals also have the resources to test new products, services and solutions,” he said, adding that they have the potential to create a market for more sustainable goods.
Divestment
In addition to choosing what money to spend, the rich can choose – or not invest – in what industries.
But wealthy investors have a tendency to sell their shares in climate-threatening industries.
“You don’t invest in coal, you don’t invest in oil, gas, regular cars or even some car companies that produce aviation, so you dictate financial flows,” Otto said.
And with withdrawal, things can go a little too far. “We did some simulations, which shows that you don’t have to dive in with the divement movement,” Otto said. “If minority investors are diverted, other investors will not invest in those fossil fuel assets because they fear losing money … even if they have no environmental problems.”
Wealth means power
Not only are the rich financial decision-makers, they also have political influence. They can fund political parties and campaigns and have access to lawmakers.
Otto argues that the rich can use their political power to trigger positive changes in climate policy.
“People with the highest emissions, they have the highest agency to change something,” Otto said. “There is a lot of research on the poor, the impact of climate change on the poor… Sustainable Development Goals and so on.
“But the educated, the rich and the rich – it’s a totally different case. They have money and resources and they have social networks,” she explained.
Fund climate research
The rich can also support climate research. In 2015, Microsoft founder Bill Gates funded research and development with over $ 2 billion of his wealth as a clean power.
“We urge you to consider a significant investment urgently – whether through your personal investment or your philanthropy – to prevent further environmental catastrophe,” the letter said.
There is plenty of incentive for the wealthy to seek climate action: A recent UN report warned that delaying climate change would cost the world’s top companies $ 1.2 trillion over the next 15 years.
Role models
The super rich can also affect the carbon emissions of others.
“Higher status in our communities is associated with higher material wealth,” Otto said. “It’s an aspiration to become like the very rich and you mimic the lifestyle of people who want to be like this.”
For example, air travel is no longer just for the rich. This year, Ryanair is the only coal-fired plant budget airline in Europe’s top 10 emissions.
“We need to redefine wealth in our communities, and it is possible to live a good life” without excessive greenhouse gas emissions, “she said.
