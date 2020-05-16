Climate change: How well the rich can help save the planet

The more items you have, and the more you travel, the more fossil fuels burn and the more greenhouse gases are released into the atmosphere.

Jetting around, buying luxury items, keeping buildings warm and driving supercars – all of them have a carbon footprint.

But some argue that the wealthy can do more to solve the climate crisis. Here’s how they can make a difference.

Spend it wisely

Making rich buying decisions is more of a fight against climate change than most people.

Ilona Otto and her colleagues at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research Estimated The “super-rich” home of two people (they define it as having net assets of more than $ 1 million excluding their main home) has a CO2 carbon footprint of 129 tons per year. That’s 65 tonnes of CO2 per year, which is 10 times the global average.

Since the sample is small in the Otto study, the figures are found to be illustrative. “Maybe our estimates are lower than the real emissions of millionaires,” she said.

“When it comes to their own lifestyle choices, the rich can change a lot,” says Otto. “For example, placing solar panels on the roofs of their homes. They can also buy electric cars and that’s best if they’re flying.”

In the study, air travel accounted for more than half of the super-rich couple’s footprint.

The rich also have greater flexibility to make changes.

“The high-income consumer has access and can produce more climate-friendly products or from local farmers,” said Tom Bailey. Report It highlights consumption in high-income cities.

“High-income cities and high-income individuals also have the resources to test new products, services and solutions,” he said, adding that they have the potential to create a market for more sustainable goods.

Divestment

In addition to choosing what money to spend, the rich can choose – or not invest – in what industries.

Oxfam Predictions The number of billionaires on Forbes’ list with business interests in the fossil fuel sector has increased from 54 in 2010 to 88 in 2015, and the size of their fortunes has increased from $ 200 billion to $ 300 billion.

But wealthy investors have a tendency to sell their shares in climate-threatening industries.

More than 1,100 companies and 59,000 individuals, total assets of 8.8 trillion, pledged to break away from fossil fuels through the online movement. DivestInvest

They also include a Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio , Who signed the pledge on behalf of himself and his environment Foundation – as well as a group of 22 wealthy people from the Netherlands Pledge To remove their personal wealth from the top 200 oil, gas and coal companies.

“You don’t invest in coal, you don’t invest in oil, gas, regular cars or even some car companies that produce aviation, so you dictate financial flows,” Otto said.

And with withdrawal, things can go a little too far. “We did some simulations, which shows that you don’t have to dive in with the divement movement,” Otto said. “If minority investors are diverted, other investors will not invest in those fossil fuel assets because they fear losing money … even if they have no environmental problems.”

Wealth means power

Not only are the rich financial decision-makers, they also have political influence. They can fund political parties and campaigns and have access to lawmakers.

Otto argues that the rich can use their political power to trigger positive changes in climate policy.

“People with the highest emissions, they have the highest agency to change something,” Otto said. “There is a lot of research on the poor, the impact of climate change on the poor… Sustainable Development Goals and so on.

“But the educated, the rich and the rich – it’s a totally different case. They have money and resources and they have social networks,” she explained.

Fund climate research

The rich can also support climate research. In 2015, Microsoft founder Bill Gates funded research and development with over $ 2 billion of his wealth as a clean power.

In May, a team of scientists Wrote To the 100 wealthiest charities and families in the UK seeking an “extraordinary increase” in funding for environmental and climate related issues.

“We urge you to consider a significant investment urgently – whether through your personal investment or your philanthropy – to prevent further environmental catastrophe,” the letter said.

There is plenty of incentive for the wealthy to seek climate action: A recent UN report warned that delaying climate change would cost the world’s top companies $ 1.2 trillion over the next 15 years.

Role models

The super rich can also affect the carbon emissions of others.

“Higher status in our communities is associated with higher material wealth,” Otto said. “It’s an aspiration to become like the very rich and you mimic the lifestyle of people who want to be like this.”

For example, air travel is no longer just for the rich. This year, Ryanair is the only coal-fired plant budget airline in Europe’s top 10 emissions.

“As a society we must look for new ways to live ‘rich’ lives independent of material wealth,” said Stephanie Moser of the University of Bern in Switzerland. Found A person’s carbon footprint is better represented by their income than their environmental beliefs.

“We need to redefine wealth in our communities, and it is possible to live a good life” without excessive greenhouse gas emissions, “she said.