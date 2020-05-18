Coco Gough says she was ‘really upset’ and ‘lost’ for a year

But the 16-year-old revealed that the year before her Wimbledon debut was “the hardest for me so far” as she thought about taking time out of the game.

“Once I let it all go, that’s when I started getting the results I wanted. Before Wimbledon, going back around 2017/18, I was struggling to find out if this was really what I wanted.

“I’ve always had results. It’s not a problem. I’ve found that I don’t enjoy what I love. I realize that I need to start playing for myself, not for other people.

“I was really upset for a year. It was the hardest year for me so far. Even though I had it, I didn’t have many friends there.”

Gauff She won her first WTA title It reached the top 50 in the world rankings for the first time in Linz, Austria at the end of last year and for the first time in February.

Playing in the Australian Open main draw earlier this year, she defeated Venus Williams, Sorana Sirstea and defending champion Naomi Osaka before losing to eventual winner Sofia Kenin.

She said overcoming her own demons has helped her to gain a more positive attitude on the court and fall in love with the game.

“I just lost it,” she said of the start of her professional career.

“It was either what I wanted or I was confused by what others did. It took a lot of moments to sit, think, and cry.

“I came out strong from it and got to know me better than ever. Everyone asks me how calm I am on the court and I feel like I’ve accepted somebody after overcoming the low points in my life.

“Now, when I’m on the court, I’m really grateful to be there.”

Williams Comparisons

Goff defeated Venus Williams twice at the Gram Slam tournaments – one player she was 23 years her senior – and often speaks of how she was inspired by the rise of Venus and sister Serena.

However, she said she did not like the comparisons with the Williams sisters, who had 30 grand slam titles between them.

“I always feel it’s not fair to compare the Williams sisters with those who are just coming,” she said.

“It still doesn’t feel right. I still see them as my idols. With their admiration, I don’t want to be in the same group yet.

“Of course I hope to get to where they are but they are the two women who paved the way for me, so I can never be them.”

The WTA suspended its tour of the coronavirus epidemic until at least July 13, and the rankings were frozen until the tournaments resumed.