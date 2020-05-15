Colorado police are hunting down a man wearing a KKK hood at a grocery store

Colorado police are searching for a man wearing the Ku Klux Klan hood for grocery shopping – the second time this month that someone in the U.S. has pulled a hate stunt.

The man went to the city market in Dillon on Thursday and went shopping until asked to leave, which he refused. An employee at the store then called the police, Summit Daily News reports.

The man fled before officers arrived, but police are working to identify him and his vehicle using surveillance footage, the newspaper reported.

“Right now, they’re trying to locate him, contact him and take him from there,” a grocery store spokesman told the newspaper. “Obviously, we take this kind of action very seriously.”

Video of the incident Obtained by KUSA A man holding a basket and a milk container shows him chatting with other customers. He stood next to three other shopkeepers before one of them made it clear about his hood, shook his shoulders and prompted him to walk away.

The man argued with customers and workers who contacted him until he left the store. In a statement to the station, the grocery chain said it values ​​”diversity and inclusion” as well as respecting every customer.

“We ask our customers to respect these values ​​while in our stores,” read the statement. “Our store leaders are empowered to deal swiftly and respectfully with anyone who ignores these values, including the obvious signs of hatred and intolerance.”

Another man was seen wearing a KKK hood when he was buying groceries earlier this month in Santi, California. Hood was finally taken off after asking the clerk and supervisor several times while he was shopping at the Van Supermarket on May 4.

“San Diego #NoPlaceForHeat,” Tommy Gillies, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in San Diego, said on Twitter.