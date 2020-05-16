Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 entries are all we need right now

(CNN) – We can all use laughter right now. Thankfully, the natural world has answered our prayers for some respite from the daily doom and gloom.

From a photo of an Alaskan brown bear, holding an airy ‘dance’ between his feet, to a northern pygmy owl, gives the viewer a winky wink.

The competition, which is in its sixth year, is open for entries until June 30, but the founders have decided to share some of the best films so far.

Co-founders and professional photographers Paul Joinson-Hicks and Tom Sullum are keen to promote the conservation of wildlife and natural habitats.

“The films coming out this year are particularly poignant. We’re excited to have a lot of strong competitors already,” Sullum said in a statement.

“The world is experiencing an unprecedented upheaval, but the only bright light emanating from the darkness is the positive impact it has had on our self-imposed lockdown.

“Sadly, many conservation efforts are losing funding and our competition is to raise awareness, smile and hopefully support wild animals worldwide.”