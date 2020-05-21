Connecticut Private Islands are on sale from $ 880K

For city dwellers looking for the ultimate route to quarantine, the answer lies in your own private island.

There are three currently on the market. Part of the All Thimble Islands, the Connecticut Archipelago has over 100 islands entering the Long Island Sound.

And they don’t need to break the bank. One of them, Jepson Island, is listed for just $ 800,000.

Spanning nearly a third of an acre, this rock comes with great views of the Connecticut coast.

The 962 sq. Ft. Two-bedroom contemporary home features a beach, dock and mooring. Built in 1980, the house has glass walls, exposed beams, skylights and cathedral ceilings.

And, hey, within 10 minutes from the onshore dock, you might be on 1-95 to get back to the city, according to the list – William Pitt from Julia B. Fee from Margaret Muir of Sotheby’s International Realty.

For those who want to go big, Wheeler’s Island has a 3 million private spread, which Muir is also marketing.

The eight-bedroom house, built in 2001, features two wraparound porches and an open dining area.

The living room also has a kitchen, generator and room for a small pool.

The house is .77 acres with rolling lawns, sandy beach and granite dock.

For those looking for a mid-price range, Belden Island is on the market for $ 1.5 million.

It has a four-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage, a lawn, beach and a private dock – all on 1.04 acres with 2 acres of deemed adjacent shellfish beds, according to the listing.

Built in 1912, the charming colonial-style home is 2,038 square feet. It has covered porches covered with panoramic water views.

Inside, the home features vintage wood floors and wine-scoured walls and ceilings, along with two stone fireplaces. Muir also has this list.