U.S. consumer spending was at record highs last month as Americans were storing cash during the coronavirus pandemic, the new data show.

Personal consumption spending fell 13.6 percent in April, the largest drop since the Feds began recognizing this figure in 1959, the US Commerce Department said Friday.

However, the U.S. savings rate has reached a record high as Americans are saving more money than ever.

The personal savings rate hit a record 33 percent in April, up from 12.7 percent in March, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday. The rate at which people are saving as a percentage of their disposable income is the highest since the sector began tracking savings in the 1960s, and has doubled its previous record of 17 percent in 1975.

Although economists have urged Americans to save longer, it is coming at a price as reduced spending threatens to cripple the economy.

The cost fell 13.6 percent last month as retailers had to shut down nationwide whether they wanted to. As the Post reports, retailers big and small are trying to open their doors by hiring in states like New York.

This fall, economists’ expectations fell by 12.6 percent, marking a 6.9 percent decline in March – the previous record.

Despite a record 10.5 percent increase in personal income, spending has declined, mainly due to expanded government benefits. The $ 2.2 trillion Care Act provides 200 1,200 checks distributed to taxpayers and $ 600 per week for unemployment benefits.

“The Cares Act did not show if the cost was expected to hurt the economy because April was a complete disaster, which would be the worst month for the American economy in history,” said Chief Financial Chris Rupkey, an economist at MUFG Union Bank.

Another reason for the drop in spending could be rising unemployment. Lockdowns aimed at curbing the coronavirus have boosted job losses at levels not seen since the Great Depression. In April, the US economy sacked more than 20 million jobs, with the unemployment rate hitting a record 14.7 percent, as many businesses were forced to close and eliminate workers.

Consumer spending – which accounts for two-thirds of the nation’s economic activity – will be facilitated by states’ lockdown measures and businesses will reopen. But millions of Americans are out of work and it is unclear how quickly those jobs will return.

