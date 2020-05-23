Coronavirus cases topped 100,000 across Africa

On May 21, a passenger in Gaborone, Botswana wore a face mask on a bus. Monirul Bhuyan / AFP / Getty Images

There are now more than 100,000 coronavirus cases in Africa, and the virus has spread to every country on the continent, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday.

So far, 3,100 people have been infected with the virus in Africa.

“At the moment, Kovid-19 has broken soft landslides in Africa, and the continent has avoided a large number of deaths that have devastated other parts of the world,” said Dr Matsidiso Moiti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

During a briefing on Friday, WHO’s Executive Director of Health Emergency Programs, Dr. Mike Ryan, said, “On the one hand, the good news is – the disease is not fast, but some countries are worried it will accelerate the number of cases. “

Ryan has warned that in Africa, there are “very, very vulnerable groups” and the impact of coronavirus on those groups is yet to be seen.

“We don’t know what its effect is on malnourished children with chronic malnutrition. We don’t know what its impact on crowded refugee camps is. So, there is still much to learn,” he said.