Coronavirus in Africa: continent cases top 100,000, WHO says

3,100 people have died of the virus in Africa.

“At the moment the Kovid-19 has broken soft landslides in Africa, and the continent has avoided a large number of deaths that have devastated the rest of the world,” said Dr Matsidiso Moiti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

During a briefing on Friday, WHO Executive Director of the Health Emergency Program, Dr. Mike Ryan, said: “On the one hand, the good news is – the disease has not passed very fast, but (has) been a concern. Some countries are accelerating the number of cases.”

In Ryan Africa, there are “very, very vulnerable groups” and the impact of coronavirus on those groups is yet to be seen.

“We don’t know what the impact of this is on children with chronic malnutrition. We don’t know what the impact will be on crowded refugee camps. So, there is still much to learn,” he said. By comparison, Europe reached 4,900 deaths when it reached 100,000 on the continent, according to a press release. Africa’s low mortality rate is partly because Africa’s youngest population is more than 60% under 25 years of age, according to an initial analysis by the WHO. The continent has conducted about 1.5 million Kovid-19 tests, but test rates are low and most countries need support to increase testing, the WHO said. The WHO has helped African governments impose restraint measures, including physical and social distance, slowing the spread of the virus, contact tracing, isolation and washing hands. A new modeling study by the WHO shows that most of the medical capacity in Africa is high, despite the failure of regulatory measures to require hospitalization elsewhere. With more than 18,000 cases, South Africa There are a large number of coronavirus patients on the continent. The country has imposed stringent sanctions, including a five-week lockdown, which ended April 30 to combat the spread of the disease. The government plans to reopen the schools on June 1 and said the Department of Education is formulating guidelines for the start of reimplementation. South African health officials said those memories were Failures With HIV – and the considerable resources the country has built since then – they are waging their fight against this new virus.

CNN’s Bukola Adebayo, David McKenzie and Brent Swiles contributed to the reporting.